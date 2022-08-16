"You need a real man to play James Bond": Tom Holland's 007 casting rumors leaves internet unconvinced

Over the past couple of weeks, casting rumors surrounding the next James Bond have intensified, with actors like Henry Cavill and Tom Holland being tied to the role in reports. While Holland has been one of the surprise contenders for the role, rumors surrounding his potential casting have increased in frequency over the last few days.

It seems that rumors regarding Holland increased after it was reported that James Bond producers had some specific height and age requirements for the role. According to some reports, the producers are looking for a 'fresh-faced' actor under the age of 40.

Furthermore, according to Australia’s news.com.au, the producers also have an additional requirement for the new Bond actor to be shorter than 5’10” (178cm). However, conflicting reports from the Free Press Journal and WION state that an actor taller than 5'10" is required.

This sparked many reactions as to whether actor Tom Holland would be suitable for the role. However, most netizens disagreed with the notion. One user, @TheElusiveEye1, stated:

"Tom Holland's a good actor, but you need a real man to play James Bond."

Randy M.@theElusiveEye @TheElusiveEye1



Just no.



Tom Holland's a good actor, but you need a real man to play James Bond. @evenmorebizarro No.Just no.Tom Holland's a good actor, but you need a real man to play James Bond. @evenmorebizarro No.Just no.Tom Holland's a good actor, but you need a real man to play James Bond.

Why has Tom Holland’s casting rumor as the next James Bond intensified recently?

As mentioned before, reports from portals like news.com.au state that the producers want an actor under his 40s, who would also have a younger look than previous Bond actors. This description resembles that of the 26-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home star, who is reportedly 5 ft 8 inches tall.

However, these rumors are likely inaccurate as the British actor will soon be under additional contract from Sony and The Walt Disney Company to reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Furthermore, Holland is associated with the Uncharted franchise for Sony.

In addition to his busy schedule, James Bond in the book series is described by Ian Flemming as being 6 feet tall. Although shorter actors like Daniel Craig (5’10”) have portrayed the Mi6 agent, it is unlikely that Eon Productions would go with an actor shorter than that.

Moreover, Holland’s prior commitments to other franchises would defeat the producers' purpose, who allegedly want someone young to portray Bond for the next few years.

What did Tom Holland previously say about James Bond casting rumors?

Earlier this year, Tom Holland opened up about how he pitched Sony producers over a potential James Bond film starring him in a conversation with Total Film. He said:

“I had a meeting, after or during Spider-Man 2 [Far From Home], with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I’d come up with…It was the origin story of James Bond. It didn’t really make sense. It didn’t work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don’t think the Bond estate were particularly interested.”

Tom Holland went on to explain how that idea evolved into Sony's development of the Uncharted film, which starred a young Nathan Drake. In the interview, Holland said:

“The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games. And that opened a conversation.”

Thus, with the aforementioned discrepancies over Holland’s rumored role as James Bond, it is highly likely that the actor is not officially in talks to portray the iconic agent, code name 007.

Netizens react to Tom Holland’s potential casting rumors as James Bond

Following media coverage of these casting rumors, a legion of tweets expressed their disapproval over such an alleged choice. The majority of responses to the rumors found that Holland was not a good fit for the role.

Claire @KyloRenButIDo I love Tom Holland, but I do not think he's a good fit for the next James Bond at all.



We need someone like Cavill or Elba.



If we already didn't have the wonderful Ben Whishaw as Q, I think that role would be perfect for Tom. I love Tom Holland, but I do not think he's a good fit for the next James Bond at all.We need someone like Cavill or Elba. If we already didn't have the wonderful Ben Whishaw as Q, I think that role would be perfect for Tom.

ginger snail @clayton_karcher If tom holland becomes the next james bond I’m done If tom holland becomes the next james bond I’m done

Lynne MorrisPhillips @LMorrisPhillips I'm seeing Tom Holland is rumoured to be the next James Bond. I can't get my head around that when my heart is set on @idriselba as the perfect 007 I'm seeing Tom Holland is rumoured to be the next James Bond. I can't get my head around that when my heart is set on @idriselba as the perfect 007 😎😍

Kaleemullah Kaleemullah @Kaleemu97406650 @J0hnADouglas He is in his prime. A viable candidate who is authentic English. But No! Let's get Tom Holland to be James Bond. Screw that little Bch @J0hnADouglas He is in his prime. A viable candidate who is authentic English. But No! Let's get Tom Holland to be James Bond. Screw that little Bch

mike kettle 💙 @mykul70 Ahint was dropping that next #jamesbond could be around 5'10 or abit shorter and youngest bond yet. And Tom Holland's name got a mention. Eh No thanks, nice lad but way to young. Need someone who looks rougher like hes been through shit and not just passed his swimming badge. Ahint was dropping that next #jamesbond could be around 5'10 or abit shorter and youngest bond yet. And Tom Holland's name got a mention. Eh No thanks, nice lad but way to young. Need someone who looks rougher like hes been through shit and not just passed his swimming badge.

seaweed❓️🐧 @material_sea If Tom Holland is the next 007 I'm gonna kms /neg. I like him but he's just not Bond-like If Tom Holland is the next 007 I'm gonna kms /neg. I like him but he's just not Bond-like

Almost every tweet and social media reaction implied that the role should be played by an older actor with mature looks. Recent reports of actor Idris Elba's departure from the run appear to have fueled the casting rumors for the new Bond.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal