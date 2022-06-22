Top 10 Spider-Man Moments

Spider-Man has been a part of the comic book genre and American lexicon for decades and it doesn't look like he is going anywhere anytime soon.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland have portrayed the character on several accounts. Nicholas Hammond was the first live-action Spider-Man to don the costume in the 1970s, but nobody ever talks about that.

It’s also surprising that he wasn’t even in No Way Home. Either way, the hero has had many unforgettable moments that have stuck with fans and even driven many to tears.

Maguire donned the Spidey suit from 2002 to 2007 and was succeeded by Andrew Garfield in a two-film stint from 2012-2014. Tom Holland arrived on the scene to swing into the MCU at the start of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

Here are the best moments that the fanbase of the webhead has widely respected.

The Best Moments of Spider-Man

10) POV swings

In 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, Peter Parker had just gotten his Spidey powers and was eager to use them to the fullest extent. However, with great power indeed come significant POV swings.

Parker glides across New York with his Spidey suit fitted perfectly, perfecting his swings with the subtlest ease. These were some of the most “amazing” swings set to the silver screen in the Spider-Man franchise and have become a surreal experience with fans and critics alike.

Its incredible CGI and New York landscape is a thrilling moment that solidified Peter Parker's famous transformation into the Spider-Man.

9) "If you’re nothing without the suit, you shouldn’t have it."

When Peter (Tom Holland) tracks down his nemesis Adrian Toomes, a.k.a Vulture (Michael Keaton), Toomes uses his vulture wings to take down the building and trap Peter inside. When crying for help, Parker notices his mask floating in the water and recalls Tony Stark’s Iron Man saying:

“If you’re nothing without the suit, you shouldn't have it.”

The webhead can then garner enough strength and inspiration from his recollection and lift the support beams above his head and stop the Vulture.

The scene, a testament to who Spider-Man truly is, takes inspiration from the comics when the webhead is trapped under heavy objects. It’s one of the most moving moments from Spidey movies that makes the hero’s arc much better.

8) Lizard Fight

After Dr. Curt Conners creates a lizard formula to regrow his missing arm, he inadvertently transforms into a giant lizard. Afterward, he finds out that Peter Parker is Spider-Man and attacks him at his high school to stop any further complications with his plans of turning New York into lizards like him.

The two spar it out in some epic hero and villain dueling with magnificent CG effects that look so realistic that it seems like found-footage. Rhys Ifans is nearly frightening like the giant, evil lizard, and with Garfield making him a worthy opponent, the two were a match made in heaven.

7) Brock becomes Venom

Many people will say that Spider-Man 3 is the worst of the Spidey films, but there is so much to love about the film. Specifically, Eddie Brocks’ transformation into Venom is an incredible sight to witness.

Parker goes to a bell tower and plans to rid himself of his black symbiote suit but unwillingly gives the suit to Eddie Brock, who becomes the black supervillain named Venom.

Its dark and somewhat religious themes are almost poetic when knowing Peter’s courage is being compared with Brock’s avarice and hate. It's a dynamic that seems too poetic to put into words and shows how Parker is stronger by kicking the alien testosterone drug.

6) Spidey vs. Goblin Jr.

Another scene in Spider-Man 3 proves to be visceral, where Peter Parker faces off with his former friend Harry Osborn after Osborn has become a little too cozy with Mary-Jane. The two use their powers and tricks to defeat each other. Eventually, Parker defeats the young goblin, but not before he can throw his pumpkin bomb in his face.

It's a fight that seems like it has been stewing for nearly three films, and it is fantastic to witness it on screen. The once-friends-turned-enemies are now at odds with each other, and their blows only prove to be more of a tragedy that tainted a friendship forever.

5) Time Square Fight

In 2014, the world was introduced to the electrifying villain Jamie Foxx’s Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The villain recently received his powers after falling into a vat of electric eels and goes into NYC, where he comes across the web-slinger. Spider-Man attempts to calm him down, but Electro is shot by a sniper and turns against the wall-crawler and the people of New York.

Foxx’s performance is as powerful as his powers. In an explosive shock, Electro decimates everything in his path with a fury that audiences will find impossible to ignore. The scene showcases Electro’s powers and Spider-Man’s intellect and caring for the common man.

4) Andrew’s Opening Swing

The opening swing was the first significant moment that made The Amazing Spider-Man 2 great. Parker descends upon New York with his swift, life-like swings that look like something out of a rollercoaster.

Spidey swoops in with positive energy and great stamina that easily beats Maguire and Holland in the charisma department. Garfield’s energy and tour-de-force performance is a treat to behold and has always been warmly welcomed by fans with earnestness for the hero.

3) Gwen Stacy's Death

This moment was hard for so many fans. After defeating Electro, Spidey and Gwen come across Green Goblin, who deduces that Spider-Man is his former friend Peter Parker. Goblin becomes enraged that Parker refuses to aid in his sickness and kidnaps Gwen. Afterward, the three end up in a clock tower, and due to Goblin, Stacy falls to her death due to whiplash.

The scene is both haunting and vivid and has traumatized Spidey fans since 2014. Parker’s emotions are impossible to contain in the scene. Teary-eyed fans will be holding a candle up every time they look at the scene.

2) Train Scene

This was probably a scene ahead of its time. After Doctor Octopus unleashes a runaway train to cause more mayhem, Spider-Man is tasked with trying to stop and/or slow it down to save the citizens inside. Luckily, he is able to save the people but he is physically exhausted, and as thanks for his help, the people keep his identity a secret.

The moment represents heroism at its finest and is often cited as one of the best moments in the superhero genre, with tenacity and bravery coming from Maguire that inspired a generation of filmgoers and brought magic into the genre. The sheer intensity is enough to put anyone on edge and Maguire's zealous performance is certainly one for the cinema history books.

1) Multiversal Peters

A moment that has been recently acclaimed by fans and critics was the unifying of the latter three iterations of Spider-Man. Maguire, Garfield, and Holland join together to take down villains from their perspective universes after a Doctor Strange spell goes awry.

The three teaming up almost seems like a dream that may never have come true had it not been for the ardent fan support. A breath of fresh air cannot be enough to describe this moment, and it only makes fans wonder how they could top this moment.

