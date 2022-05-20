Tom Holland gets trolled on Twitter after debuting new haircut 

Tom Holland now has a fringe, and fans have a mixed reaction to it. When a follower posted a picture with Holland from the set of his new venture, fans missed his beautifully-set wavy hair.
The photo caused a string of reactions among internet users, with some loving it while others cracked jokes about it.
Tom Holland now has a 70s inspired haircut, fans react to it
Holland's tresses have gradually been growing out. During the Spider-Man: No Way Home and Uncharted promotional tours, his hair was much longer than usual. But it seems like that was not entirely a personal choice.
His Mick Jagger-esque haircut is because of his new movie based on the 1970s. The actor was photographed on the set of The Crowded Room, where he sported a bob hair haircut with layers and a light fringe. He wore dull clothing while giving the camera a giant, dorky smile.
Fans who didn't know about the actor's new venture were shocked to see the haircut. A Twitter user, @tabrislabrys posted:
"someone please strap Tom Holland down to a chair and cut his f*cking hair"
Similarly, many showed a similar feeling of disagreement, while others called it "ugly."
While many others compared him to Joaquin Phoenix's character from his 2019 blockbuster, Joker.
One user compared his look to Lord Farquaad, the main antagonist from the animated movie Shrek.
However, many were quick to share that the hairstyle was for his new character and that he looked good outside of the role.
More about The Crowded Room
The Crowded Room is a series that will feature people dealing with hardships relating to mental illness. The first season will be inspired by Daniel Keyes' biography, The Minds of Billy Milligan.
Holland plays the lead character, Danny Sullivan, loosely based on Milligan. Milligan is the first person to be associated with committing a crime due to multiple personality disorders, now known as dissociative identity disorder.
The Crowded Room is a 10-part series created by Akiva Goldsman, who will also serve as the executive producer, along with Holland. Alexandra Milchan from EMJAG Productions, while Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer from New Regency are other names connected to the series.
The Crowded Room will be streamed on Apple TV+ under the Weed Road Productions banner.
The streaming platform recently premiered another Tom Holland starer, Cherry.
