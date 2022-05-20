×
Tom Holland gets trolled on Twitter after debuting new haircut 

Tom Holland was spotted on the sets of The Crowded Room (Image via @Isaak477809631/Twitter)
Esha Singh
Modified May 20, 2022 11:14 AM IST
Tom Holland now has a fringe, and fans have a mixed reaction to it. When a follower posted a picture with Holland from the set of his new venture, fans missed his beautifully-set wavy hair.

The photo caused a string of reactions among internet users, with some loving it while others cracked jokes about it.

Tom Holland now has a 70s inspired haircut, fans react to it

Holland's tresses have gradually been growing out. During the Spider-Man: No Way Home and Uncharted promotional tours, his hair was much longer than usual. But it seems like that was not entirely a personal choice.

His Mick Jagger-esque haircut is because of his new movie based on the 1970s. The actor was photographed on the set of The Crowded Room, where he sported a bob hair haircut with layers and a light fringe. He wore dull clothing while giving the camera a giant, dorky smile.

Fans who didn't know about the actor's new venture were shocked to see the haircut. A Twitter user, @tabrislabrys posted:

"someone please strap Tom Holland down to a chair and cut his f*cking hair"

Similarly, many showed a similar feeling of disagreement, while others called it "ugly."

tom holland with #that hair is so ugly sorry 💔
@lydiascomet @samldn23 y’all forget british men deteriorate past 25
STOP PUTTING TOM HOLLAND AND HIS CURSED HAIR ON MY TL https://t.co/XNK2F6x3dt
every pic i see of tom holland’s hair looks worse than the one before….. https://t.co/MHHjHYIkQC

While many others compared him to Joaquin Phoenix's character from his 2019 blockbuster, Joker.

@lydiascomet @samldn23 nah that's just joaquim phoenix
@lydiascomet @samldn23 Im not gonna read the replies but I’m guess they’re about the joker
@loveteexo_ @lydiascomet @samldn23 I’m crying https://t.co/3HFtROoS7A
@lydiascomet @samldn23 lolololol why does he look like joaquin phoenix in joker

One user compared his look to Lord Farquaad, the main antagonist from the animated movie Shrek.

@lydiascomet @samldn23 Ughhhh it’s giving lord farquaad 😩

However, many were quick to share that the hairstyle was for his new character and that he looked good outside of the role.

Tom Holland’s hair looks fine when it’s not styled for a role, Leave him!!!! https://t.co/Q2sMoGQqoY
clear the tom holland searches wth… all this because he’s doing his job?? he’s playing a mentally ill criminal he’s not going to look like a model. his hair & makeup is meant to make him look worse, it’s not that hard to realise since he was literally on set https://t.co/XlSGA6WbCg
So Tom Holland has that hair but is going to receive 20 MILLION dollars for that role.. do it my guy.. 😂
@lydiascomet @samldn23 It’s for a movie
@lydiascomet @samldn23 The haircut is not working but Tom’s smile is always so precious and cute to me. 😭

More about The Crowded Room

youtube-cover

The Crowded Room is a series that will feature people dealing with hardships relating to mental illness. The first season will be inspired by Daniel Keyes' biography, The Minds of Billy Milligan.

Holland plays the lead character, Danny Sullivan, loosely based on Milligan. Milligan is the first person to be associated with committing a crime due to multiple personality disorders, now known as dissociative identity disorder.

The Crowded Room is a 10-part series created by Akiva Goldsman, who will also serve as the executive producer, along with Holland. Alexandra Milchan from EMJAG Productions, while Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer from New Regency are other names connected to the series.

The Crowded Room will be streamed on Apple TV+ under the Weed Road Productions banner.

The streaming platform recently premiered another Tom Holland starer, Cherry.

Edited by Sayati Das
