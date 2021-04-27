"Tom Holland can play guitar?": Spider-Man star's attempt to sing Ben Platt's song leaves fans in awe

Tom Holland is trending on the internet yet again but this time, it has nothing to do with his upcoming Spider-Man 3 movie. Instead, fans are now gushing over his guitar skills.

Tom Holland via Instagram Stories! pic.twitter.com/kUez4Xo75f — Tom Holland Brasil 🍒 (@tomshollandbr) April 26, 2021

The 24-year-old star took to Instagram to show off his developing guitar skills and was seen playing a rendition of "Grow As We Go" by Ben Platt.

The Instagram story has left the internet in a frenzy, with many fans calling the actor’s guitar skills “free therapy.”

Fans soon flooded Twitter with posts of the young actor playing the song, and it didn’t take long for the Spider-Man star’s name to start trending.

tom holland playing guitar, tom stans, we won pic.twitter.com/wTVnGL76vz — ًnaza guada's day ϟ (@rainontom) April 26, 2021

tom holland playing “grow as we go” by ben platt on the guitar...sometimes the universe gives you something you didn’t know you needed. — lauren madsen (@laurenmadsennn) April 27, 2021

tom holland playing guitar makes my life happy pic.twitter.com/7ffAdBfhG3 — ً (@thsafeplace) April 26, 2021

THE FACT THAT TOM HOLLAND HAS RECORDED SONGS BUT WONT RELEASE THEM AND INSTEAD POSTS INSTRUMENTAL STRUMMING ON HIS INSTA STORY- WHAT A SICK WORLD WE LIVE IN pic.twitter.com/svigSeBzwi — beth (@vanelloki) April 26, 2021

tom holland guitar

🤝

free therapy pic.twitter.com/dMgKnHiS2w — bitch I'm hungry²³⁴ (@boredinahouse_) April 26, 2021

TOM HOLLAND PLAYING THE GUITAR IS SOMETHING I DIDNT KNOW THAT I NEEDED UNTIL NOW- OH MY GOD LOOK AT HOW BEAUTIFUL- pic.twitter.com/SFbC4K2QUq — maria¹ᴰ 🇳🇿 | tfatws! (@erodasgard) April 26, 2021

ONLY TOM HOLLAND WOULD START TRENDING CAUSE HE PLAYED THE GUITAR 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1T3iycyd7Q — beth (@vanelloki) April 26, 2021

tom holland as terapia pic.twitter.com/WLMyUNgxxj — cee :) (@zendwyaa) April 26, 2021

te amo tom holland fan de ed sheeran pic.twitter.com/KvTLIChnbb — marf (@st91nh) April 26, 2021

the way tom holland is the perfect, multitalented man i NEED in my life. 😍😭 pic.twitter.com/WtXkd8U00F — alfonso (@lfonsoHolland) April 26, 2021

tom holland playing guitar : an ongoing, beautiful thread 🧸🎶 pic.twitter.com/yG3U7fP1oU — katy ♡ is crying over tom (@parkerinbloom) April 26, 2021

Tom Holland is interested in music and has produced a couple of songs

According to previous reports, Tom Holland has an interest in making a foray into music. He also loves singing and has recorded a couple of songs. Unfortunately for Holland Stans, the Spider-Man star is hesitant to release them to the public.

Nonetheless, watching Tom Holland play Ben Platt’s song has fans wondering if they’ll get to hear more of the actor’s singing.

Tom Holland has established himself as an accomplished actor in the world of Hollywood and will next be seen in Sony’s “Uncharted” film, based on the popular video game. The star will also be seen in the Apple TV+ Anthology series “The Crowded Room.”

Tom Holland has often showcased his dance and acrobatic abilities over the course of his young career. The actor has over 10 years of experience in dancing.

Perhaps the young actor might be able to convince a couple of Hollywood exceutives to feature him in a musical in the near future.