"Tom Holland can play guitar?": Spider-Man star's attempt to sing Ben Platt's song leaves fans in awe

Tom Holland is trending on the internet yet again but this time, it has nothing to do with his upcoming Spider-Man 3 movie. Instead, fans are now gushing over his guitar skills.
The 24-year-old star took to Instagram to show off his developing guitar skills and was seen playing a rendition of "Grow As We Go" by Ben Platt.
The Instagram story has left the internet in a frenzy, with many fans calling the actor’s guitar skills “free therapy.”
Fans soon flooded Twitter with posts of the young actor playing the song, and it didn’t take long for the Spider-Man star’s name to start trending.
Tom Holland is interested in music and has produced a couple of songs
According to previous reports, Tom Holland has an interest in making a foray into music. He also loves singing and has recorded a couple of songs. Unfortunately for Holland Stans, the Spider-Man star is hesitant to release them to the public.
Nonetheless, watching Tom Holland play Ben Platt’s song has fans wondering if they’ll get to hear more of the actor’s singing.
Tom Holland has established himself as an accomplished actor in the world of Hollywood and will next be seen in Sony’s “Uncharted” film, based on the popular video game. The star will also be seen in the Apple TV+ Anthology series “The Crowded Room.”
Tom Holland has often showcased his dance and acrobatic abilities over the course of his young career. The actor has over 10 years of experience in dancing.
Perhaps the young actor might be able to convince a couple of Hollywood exceutives to feature him in a musical in the near future.