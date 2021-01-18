Tom Holland signing to G2 Sports is trending again

Tom Holland was rumored to be joining an esports team a week ago. Holland was trending in the esports arena again even though these rumors were already proven to be false.
Despite this, Twitter has blown up again regarding this. Tom Holland was only referring to his Apple Original show. He has since been retweeting trailers and sneak peeks of it.
The only tweet even relating to this has been proved to be completely unrelated. Tom Holland is an A-list celebrity. He has movies, shows, and products to promote for millions of dollars.
G2 ESports was most likely promoting their Jersey, which they've been talking about for some time.
This was a strange fantasy for fans of esports and Tom Holland. Tom Holland is a fan of video games, but to be in an esports team takes time. Time that he would rather dedicate to his craft.
Would Tom Holland ever join an esports team?
Tom Holland's net worth is $15 million, and he gets paid obscene amounts of money to play Spider-Man in movies. He also has a large line up coming to Apple TV, a movie on Netflix, and other things. He does not need the extra change that esports would bring.
G2 Sports most likely would not want to spend the kind of money that Tom Holland would demand. Esports players barely make six figures a year. Tom Holland makes $4-5 million per movie. It is unlikely that anything close to this could be offered to Tom.
The last reasoning is that it is not easy to be an esports player; it requires hours upon hours of dedicated time to a single game. When esports players are not in competitions, they're practicing. To even get close to the arena in Las Vegas, they have to be some of the top players in the world.
It would be more cost-effective to hire Tom Holland to host a game, rather than be in one.
Published 18 Jan 2021, 01:08 IST