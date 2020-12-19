Davidp has been benched from the G2 Esports Valorant roster

Valorant First Strike Europe was quite a disappointing run for heavy favorites G2 Esports.

After being the most dominant team for most of the Valorant Ignition Series tournaments, they failed to make it to the finals of the First Strike event, falling at the hands of Team Heretics, who eventually went on to win it all.

Following their disappointing run, G2 Esports has decided to drop David “Davidp” Prins from the line-up, and the organization will soon be looking for a new IGL for their side.

Davidp tweeted about G2’s decision, stating that the parting was mutual as he understands why the company made the decision.

In the twitlonger, the pro said he is free to explore other options as he is inactive; however, he is still under contract.

Davidp’s twitlonger was a rather emotional one, where the Valorant pro relayed a heartfelt message to his fans and provided his thanks to G2 for the opportunity they offered him.

He said:

“The team needs a proper IGL, and I respect their choice. I’ve done everything I could to make it work with them. I tried to be the IGL because we didn’t have one and to play all possible agents to suit the team. I have nothing against them at all just to aware people that wanna create dramas or whatever it is. I totally understand their decision and I wish them all the best for the future. I am sure we’ll face each other on the servers really soon.”

2020 has been quite tough for David, as he lost his father and has been through an emotional rollercoaster over the last couple of months.

However, he is still confident about his capabilities and says that he will be back to the Valorant competitive scene in 2021.

He ended his twitlonger by saying:

“I am a hardworking person and I want to be successful in everything I do. It means that I’ll never give up on my dreams and on what I wanna achieve in this game. I truly believe that I am one of the best players on Valorant: I invented the battle Sage, I master Breach in an excellent way and I can tell you that I will practice every agent of the game to be a very flexible player. I am confident in my abilities and in the experience that I have gained for the future.”

2021 has a lot in store for Valorant fans, and Davidp will be quite excited to see what the upcoming year has in store for him.