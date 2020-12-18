Valorant creative director provides extensive lore insights

Valorant’s setting, characters, and deep lore have become popular within months of launch, and fans can’t wait to find out what’s next.

With the year coming to an end, Valorant devs have been dropping end of year articles on playvalorant.com. David Nottingham, the creative director of Valorant, wrote about the launch year, and teased whats to come in the future. He also gave shoutouts to the VALORANT hub as well as several others.

The Valorant team also dropped a couple of stories on Twitter and Instagram. Among them, David Nottingham’s story had a few teasers. There was also a teaser photoshop file open in the background.

Okay let me share my thoughts on the cinematic screens from earlier



This news reel reveals that insider info leaked from a former Kingdom employee and resulted in a public outrage. The scrolling headlines suggest it is most likely related to Radianite. (1/x) pic.twitter.com/agvlI1652t — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) December 18, 2020

Radianite, Kingdom Corporation, and The Valorant Protocol

Radianite is intertwined with the lore of Valorant and the abilities of some agents. Even though its origin and characteristics are shrouded in mystery, it is known to give special abilities to those who come in contact.

Some agents of the Valorant protocol, such as Phoenix, Jett and Sage, get abilities from radianite. Radianite is also used by agents such as VIper, Breach and Sova, to create their weapons and gadgets.

Kingdom Corporation is a recent addition to the Valorant lore. While nothing much is known about them, it is known that their purpose is to collect and use radianite for malicious purposes. Valorant protocol was created to specifically combat that.

Recently, a bunch of teaser images was revealed. They hinted at a deeper dive into Valorant’s lore during Episode 2.

The first image newsreel mentions allegations from a former Kingdom employee, which is possibly related to Radianite. The newsreel also hints at a reveal date of March.

The second Image newsreel talks about energy stocks tumbling, which again can be related to radianite. The newsreel also hints at the disappearance of an important character, apart from talking about the plummeting stocks of KNG.

The third image could possibly be a debriefing guide regarding Radianite for Valorant Protocol. The symbol in the middle is similar to the “Radianite Hazard” card from the battle pass, which could essentially be a warning against radianite.

The fourth image is of a Valorant security cam with Icebox in the background. The Initial refers to different valorant Protocol agents. PHX (Phoenix), VPR (Viper), KJY (Killjoy), and YRU, who likely is the 14th Valorant Protocol Agent. The coordinates are that of Riot Games' main campus.

The fifth and last image is of Phoenix and Viper. The background looks like Bind or Ascent, but could very well be a new map.

All the still images could be from a Valorant cinematic short, similar to that of Overwatch. It could delve deep into the lore and introduce the 14th agent.

A new Valorant Map in the making?

One other hint was an open photoshop file. The image seemed to be of a ship on open water during thr night. This could possibly hint at a future ship map, but there aren’t many teasers supporting that at the moment.

Be it a new agent, cinematic lore, or a new map, fans can’t wait for Valorant Episode 2. With more lore regarding Radianite and the conflict between Kingdom Corporation and Valorant Protocol expected to come out too, these are exciting times for fans of the game.