 4 rare facts about Tom Holland's Uncharted

Uncharted, starring Hollywood's new boy wonder, Tom Holland, is an American adventure movie featuring fascinating action sequences, a plotline based on the original game by the same name and a star-studded cast. The movie is out in theaters and fans are already in awe of Holland's onscreen performance. Besides Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Tati Gabriel and other actors can be seen in the movie. Here are 4 rare facts about the upcoming movie.

Tom Holland's Uncharted: 4 rare facts

1) Tom Holland was supposed to match Nathan Drake's look

The character of Nathan Drake in the video game Uncharted is what the production unit of the Uncharted movie aimed for Tom Holland to look like. While they wanted him to look like the younger version of Drake, this didn't pan out in the end.

In the video game, the younger and older versions of Nathan Drake sport different outfits. In the movie, Holland is seen wearing something that is completely different to what the production unit of Uncharted aimed for.

2) Chloe Frazer is set to appear in the movie

Chloe Frazer is a popular face in the game Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. In fact, she and Nathan Drake have a long history that can only be seen in video games.

This is the first time the character will be seen on the silver screen opposite Drake (Tom Holland). Popular American actress Sophia Ali will be seen portraying the role of Frazer.

3) Antonio Banderas is a part of the movie cast

In Uncharted, the trailblazing Hollywood icon, Antonio Banderas is seen on the silver screen once again.

Banderas is playing the role of Santiago Moncada, a ruthless treasure hunter. With a star-studded cast, it seems like this movie will be a hit at the box office.

4) The movie took 10 years in the making

While it does take a few years for an production unit to make a movie, a decade seems too long a time. The movie took this long to produce because ideas and plots related to the first Uncharted movie were scrapped off for years.

Fans were disappointed and did not show much interest in the movie until they saw Holland's poster come out.

Edited by Gunjan