"He really is an inspiration" - Tom Holland says he is proud of Lewis Hamilton

British actor Tom Holland has revealed Lewis Hamilton inspires him with his work ethic and dedication.

Promoting his new film 'Uncharted', the British actor revealed he had dinner with the seven-time world champion in Los Angeles, where the Mercedes driver was training for the upcoming season.

Revealing his encounter with Lewis Hamilton, Holland said:

"I’m a big F1 fan. I had dinner with Lewis only a few weeks ago in LA. I think he’s out there training and getting ready for the new season. Im always so interested to sit down & talk to him about his world and his job and what he has to go through to be the best and to push himself to the limit . He really is an inspiration!"

Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates @SirLewisUpdates



"Im always so interested to sit down & talk to him about his world.. He really is an inspiration! I don't think I've ever meet anyone with a work ethic like him.. I know him well enough to say I'm very proud of him"

Tom Holland on Lewis Hamilton"Im always so interested to sit down & talk to him about his world.. He really is an inspiration! I don't think I've ever meet anyone with a work ethic like him.. I know him well enough to say I'm very proud of him" Tom Holland on Lewis Hamilton"Im always so interested to sit down & talk to him about his world.. He really is an inspiration! I don't think I've ever meet anyone with a work ethic like him.. I know him well enough to say I'm very proud of him" 😊💜https://t.co/se6j41eOsq

The British actor believes the Mercedes champion was training in Los Angeles for the upcoming F1 season when he happened to meet him. Apart from their meeting in LA, the Avengers movie actor has been a frequent in the F1 paddock and was spotted in the Mercedes garage supporting the fellow Briton.

Tom Holland believes Lewis Hamilton is a role model after the season finale

The Spider-Man movie star believes the seven-time world champion was a role model, especially with his dignified demeanor after the season finale. Holland praised the fellow Briton's dedication to his craft and work ethic.

Praising Lewis Hamilton as a role model, Holland said:

“I don't think I've ever met anyone with a work ethic quite like him. And also the way he handled what happened at the end of the season. He lost with such grace and he was a real role model I think. I don’t know him that well but I know him well enough to say I'm very proud of him.”

ESPN F1 @ESPNF1 Spider-Man actor Tom Holland looks up to Lewis Hamilton Spider-Man actor Tom Holland looks up to Lewis Hamilton ❤️ https://t.co/n700spLv7l

Also Read Article Continues below

The British movie star claimed he knew the Mercedes champion well enough to be proud of his achievements. The multiple world champion will be present at the launch of the Mercedes 2022 F1 challenger on February 18, which will be his first media appearance of the year since the fateful events of the Abu Dhabi GP.

Edited by Arnav