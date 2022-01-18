Mercedes F1 reveal date for 2022 car launch

The Mercedes F1 team have announced their 2022 F1 challenger will be officially unveiled at the Silverstone circuit in a virtual launch event on February 18, 2022. The Silver Arrows team said the launch of the W13E will be followed by the initial shakedown laps at the circuit.

The eight-time world champions also revealed that they will continue to use the 'E-performance' in the name of their 2022 challenger. It is badged as the 'Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance'. The Silver Arrows outfit announced that the 'E-performance' tag will be used to label all their new products and the Mercedes-AMG hybrid cars.

The virtual launch event will also reveal technical imagery and technical information of the W13 E. Senior leadership and key figures of the team will also be interacting with the press at the event, along with their drivers.

The launch of the W13 E will be followed by shakedown laps around the Silverstone circuit. It will include the initial systems checks and the running on the car. The next track day for the Mercedes challenger will be a week later with the first preseason test in Barcelona scheduled to commence on February 25, 2022.

The Silver Arrows team will also be returning to their iconic silver livery as opposed to the black livery used on their F1 cars for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The recently dropped teaser on social media featured the rear of George Russell's car. The livery was silver with his number 63 sprawled across in red on the engine cover.

Mercedes will be revealing their car, a day after their Maranello-based rivals Ferrari who will be launching their 2022 challenger on the February 17. However, their 2021 rivals Red Bull F1 team are yet to announce the date of their car launch,

The Mercedes launch event will be Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff's first media appearance since Abu Dhabi

There has been no mention of Lewis Hamilton or George Russell in the Mercedes press release. However, the team has mentioned elsewhere that the senior leadership and their drivers will address the press at the launch event.

The launch event will be Hamilton and Wolff's first media appearance since the controversial 2021 season finale.

Edited by Diptanil Roy