 "I’m very impressed" - Spider-Man star Tom Holland on Lewis Hamilton

British TV actor Tom Holland revealed he was impressed by Lewis Hamilton and his career and believed the Briton was inspiring to many across the globe. The actor, known for portraying Spider-Man, was promoting his film when he shared that he had dinner with the seven-time world champion and enjoyed his company.

Praising the seven-time world champion, Holland said:

“He is someone I’m very impressed by, and he’s every day making history. So I congratulate him and I’m so unbelievably impressed by his work ethic and his grace. He’s a great guy, he’s good company.”

As North America celebrated Black History Month in February, the Spider-Man actor was asked by an interviewer if there were any black British personalities he was inspired by. Holland was quick to take Hamilton’s name and praise the world champion who he had dined with a few weeks ago.

Narrating the Briton’s journey in his career, Holland said:

“Talking about history, you can talk about history being made, if you look at Lewis Hamilton and his career. I had dinner with Lewis only a few weeks ago and I think he is setting an example for so many people around the world.”

According to the actor, the British F1 sensation is a beacon of inspiration for many across the globe. The young actor admired his compatriot's ethic, hailing his company and his overall persona.

Tom Holland believes Lewis Hamilton handled title defeat gracefully

Impressed by Lewis Hamilton’s demeanor of handling defeat after a heartbreaking end to his 2021 title campaign, Tom Holland admired the Briton’s relentless mindset. The British actor praised the seven-time world champion for proving himself in a sport that has been associated with elitism since its inception.

Expressing his views on his fellow Briton's 2021 season finale, Holland said:

“What happened to him at the end of the last season and his ability to lose with such grace in the face of adversity in a sport that is seemingly so elitist. He is kind of broken every record and shattered every glass ceiling you can possibly imagine.”

As the future of the Briton’s career is speculated in the racing world, the 38-year-old has continued to maintain silence on social media and the public domain. The Mercedes champion is likely to be present at his team's 2022 F1 car launch on February 18, which will be his first media appearance since the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Edited by Anurag C