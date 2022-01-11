When Lewis Hamilton commented on Tom Holland's post about Zendaya

Seven-time world champion and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has been off the radar since his defeat to title rival Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December last year. He has kept his silence after a controversial call from race director Michael Masi, much to the Brackley-based team's protest.

Before the Briton took a social media hiatus, he was actively participating in discussions and was last seen promoting his newly-released masterclass. He was also noticed commenting on a post from popular Hollywood actor Tom Holland about his co-star Zendaya. He congratulated the American actress on her win at the 2021 CFDA Awards.

Lewis was seen congratulating the actress after commenting on the same. The driver had also tweeted his wishes after her feature on the 'TommyXZendaya' collection by Tommy Hilfiger.

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton 🏾. To be there and see your vision and creativity come to life in your 🏾 #PFW #TOMMYNOW @GiGiHadid Blown away by your show @Zendaya , so proud of you and Mr. Hilfiger🏾. To be there and see your vision and creativity come to life in your #TommyXZendaya collection was amazing. Congratulations and welcome to the family Blown away by your show @Zendaya, so proud of you and Mr. Hilfiger 🙏🏾. To be there and see your vision and creativity come to life in your #TommyXZendaya collection was amazing. Congratulations and welcome to the family 🙌🏾 #PFW #TOMMYNOW @GiGiHadid https://t.co/MrNCZBOs9W

Lewis Hamilton 'will not quit', says newly-elected FIA President

The driver has remained out of the public eye since his defeat at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

Ever since his last-lap defeat to Max Verstappen at the Yas Marina, Lewis Hamilton has stayed silent with regards to his future at Mercedes. The team also hasn't released any official statements addressing the same. When asked about his future in his brief post-race interview with Jenson Button, the seven-time world champion gave nothing away:

“We gave it everything and never gave up and that's the most important thing. We’ll see about next year.”

Meanwhile, newly-signed George Russell recently joined the team and has been seen at the factory.

When asked about next season and the prospect of Lewis retiring, newly-elected FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem was quick to brush away the speculation:

“No, I don’t think he will [quit]. I’ll ask you a question: did Lewis declare that he’s not going to race? No. Exactly. Being a driver, you declare yourself, you don’t let the rumours [talk]. I’m confident that Lewis [will return]. Lewis is a big part of motorsport, and of course of Formula 1, the new era [can add to] Lewis’ wins and achievements, and also Verstappen is there. I am very confident that you will see a very challenging Formula 1 season next year.”

Hamilton was not seen giving out any media interviews after the race, and has kept radio silence on social media ever since. His only public appearances after the loss were at Windsor Castle, where he received his knighthood, and at the Mercedes headquarters, to celebrate their record-extending eighth successive constructors' title.

