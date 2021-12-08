Lewis Hamilton announces MasterClass, will teach "individuality" and how to embrace differences

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has announced the release of his MasterClass, where he will teach a "Winning Mindset."

The online learning platform is known for its high-profile collaborations, the likes of which include Gordon Ramsey, Stephen Curry, Malala Yousoufzai and many more, with Lewis being the newest addition.

He announced the MasterClass on his Instagram handle earlier today, where it has garnered exceptional traction.

The MasterClass would be of 12 video lessons, a total of 2 hours and 12 minutes. The program is aimed at turning negatives into positives and continuously working to find one's true potential.

The website for Hamilton's MasterClass describes the class as:

"As the winningest Formula 1 driver in the history of the sport, Lewis Hamilton knows what it takes to come out on top. Now, he’s teaching you how to achieve greatness in your own life."

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton When I was younger, I used to try to blend in. But once I learned how to embrace my differences, I’ve never wanted to be anyone else. On @MasterClass , I’m going to teach you how to own your individuality and use it in pursuing your goals. Please join me masterclass.com/lewishamilton When I was younger, I used to try to blend in. But once I learned how to embrace my differences, I’ve never wanted to be anyone else. On @MasterClass, I’m going to teach you how to own your individuality and use it in pursuing your goals. Please join me masterclass.com/lewishamilton https://t.co/dBVQVA07SE

Lewis Hamilton wins the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix amidst hosting criticisms

Lewis Hamilton is no stranger to making headlines. Before the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, he made yet another one by making it clear that he was "not comfortable" racing in a country with several human rights issues reported over the past few years.

Speaking at the FIA drivers’ press conference ahead of the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the reigning world champion expressed his discomfort at racing in the country, saying:

"Do I feel comfortable here? I wouldn't say I do. But this was not my choice. Our sport has chosen to be here and whether it's fair or not, I think that, while we're here, it's still important to do some work on raising awareness."

The Brit also wore a helmet featuring the Pride flag - with the words "We Stand Together" emboldened on it.

Activism was appreciably visible throughout the weekend in and around the paddock.

Hamilton's former title rival and Aston Martin racing driver Sebastian Vettel showed his support for the cause of the LGBTIQA+ community by wearing special rainbow streaked shoes during a pre-race briefing for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Haas driver Mick Schumacher also expressed his solidarity with the LGBTIQA+ community by sporting a tee with a rainbow on it, supported by a bracelet.

Karunya @kuks



🌈 Hamilton's helmet, Seb's shoes, and Schumi Jr's T-shirt and bracelet in support of



And Seb's helmet in support of female racers. Plenty of very visible activism as #F1 goes to Saudi Arabia.🌈 Hamilton's helmet, Seb's shoes, and Schumi Jr's T-shirt and bracelet in support of #LGBTQ rights.And Seb's helmet in support of female racers. Plenty of very visible activism as #F1 goes to Saudi Arabia. 🌈 Hamilton's helmet, Seb's shoes, and Schumi Jr's T-shirt and bracelet in support of #LGBTQ rights. And Seb's helmet in support of female racers. https://t.co/0F5aBv4S3t

