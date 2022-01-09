After Spider-Man, Dr Octopus' Fortnite mythic concept has players in disbelief

Fortnite and Marvel have a history of collaborations that surpass any other video game collaborations in recent times. From in-game cosmetics and game modes when Avengers: Infinity War was released to making an entire season dedicated to its Nexus War storyline, they have given pure fan service.

With the collaboration between Spider-Man and Fortnite and its in-game cosmetics and mythic web shooters in-game, the community has already started developing wild concepts. One of which is creating the mechanical AI arm of the web slinger's long-time foe, Dr. Octopus, as a mythic item in Fortnite. And the results are mad crazy.

Dr. Octopus' Fortnite mythic might be a game-changer

A recent CGI concept of Doc Ock's arms has been created by a Twitter user, which looks surreal. The user has attached the arms to one of the tallest Fortnite characters, Meowscles, and has recreated the infamous bridge scene from MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home. It also shows how the arms may function and move if added to the game.

The power of the arms can do several things that the possibilities are endless. From throwing vehicles to climbing buildings and breaking builds, the Mythic ability, if added, can change the game entirely.

Not just this, other fans of the community have also created their concepts around the same idea of Doc Ock's arms. However, the variations look very different from one another.

There has been a rumor around the community that Spidey's arch-enemy, The Sinister Six, might make their in-game appearance with the latest rave about the new movie going on. The addition of their abilities as mythic items in-game might make the new season way more exciting for players.

Past Fortnite X Marvel Mythic abilities in-game

Flipsiders have seen mythic abilities such as Ironman's Repulsors and Thor's Hammer used in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, which was centered around Marvel's Nexus War. Players were dropping in at their favorite POIs and eliminating Marvel Heroes as NPCs to get their hands on these abilities to win against their opponents.

So current leaks speculating about the mythic abilities of Dr. Octopus and the rest of the Sinister Six would bring a similar level of excitement amongst players as they no longer rely on weapons but have mythic abilities to battle it out.

