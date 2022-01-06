Green Goblin, Dr. Octopus, Electro and more likely inbound in Fortnite Chapter 3

Recent Fortnite leaks speculate that players might be in store for some more Spider-Man action with the upcoming update. The tweet by @ShiinaBR suggests that Fortnite might release at least one more surprise related to the Spiderverse for fans.

Shiina @ShiinaBR (Most likely encrypted)



We'll still get *AT LEAST* one more Spider-Man skin + multiple of his friends and enemies, so we should get new skins of those in almost every update! I assume it's likely that we'll get a skin of one of Spider-Man's enemies in the v19.10 update!!(Most likely encrypted)We'll still get *AT LEAST* one more Spider-Man skin + multiple of his friends and enemies, so we should get new skins of those in almost every update! I assume it's likely that we'll get a skin of one of Spider-Man's enemies in the v19.10 update!! 🔥 (Most likely encrypted)We'll still get *AT LEAST* one more Spider-Man skin + multiple of his friends and enemies, so we should get new skins of those in almost every update! 👀

With this info, Fortnite might add more mythic abilities, like Venom's & Carnage's symbiotes, if more of Spider-Man's foes are added.

It would surely be interesting to hover over Green Goblin's Glider and throw Pumpkin Bombs over one's opponents. Not just that, with Dr. Octopus' Mechanical Arms and Electro's Thunder Blast, Fortnite can become much more exciting for players to experience this season.

If these cosmetics hit the shop, players can expect several variants or selectable styles of outfits that resonate with the comics, as well as their favorite Spider-Man movies.

However, content creators are speculating about the arrival of these skins and creating their own versions around them which sure does look convincing enough. With Fortnite's history of endless surprises and providing pure fan-service to its players, one can only hope for more exciting news on this and battle it out with the Sinister Six in-game in the ever looping Battle Royale.

Who are the infamous 'Sinister Six' ?

Sinister Six is a group of villains consisting of Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Mysterio, Vulture and Rhino (varies with comic book editions). They are Spider-Man's greatest foes and the webslinger goes head to head with them altogether every now and then.

While all of them have made appearances in the MCU, it remains to be seen if they will enter the Fortnite universe too. Riding on the hype, Spider-Man: No Way Home's MJ and Peter Parker were also added to the mix during Winterfest 2021. Therefore, the Sinister Six might just make an appearance as well.

As of the moment, players have only seen two of Spider-Man's foes, Venom and Carnage, making an appearance as in-game characters.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and Marvel's Spider-Man

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 brought Marvel's Webslinger Spider-Man to the Island and fans are loving every element of the collaboration.

Also Read Article Continues below

From his Mythic Web-Shooters, to his in-game Battle Pass skin and a recent collaboration with the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie, Epic did not hold back in giving players everything it had in store with regard to the Friendly Neighborhood Superhero.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

LIVE POLL Q. Will you purchase the Sinister Six skins if released? Yes No 4 votes so far