How to get Spider-Man & MJ No Way Home skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Spider-Man has been a huge success for Fortnite Chapter 3. The skin on the Battle Pass has been a huge reason players bought it and why players are so frustrated with how difficult it is to get it. Page 9 on the battle pass is filled with Spider-Man rewards and players are grinding to try and get there as soon as possible.
In the meantime, players can get another Spider-Man skin if they want. His girlfriend MJ will be accompanying him, too.
Fortnite adding another Spider-Man skin and an MJ skin
According to iFireMonkey, a reputable source in the Fortnite community, a Spider-Man: No Way Home skin is incoming. It'll match the suit(s) from the upcoming film.
Along with Spider-Man, his girlfriend MJ will be tagging along. This is not likely to be the MJ that lands on the island as an NPC. The skin will also come with a built-in emote that allows players to remove the mask.
Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in US theaters today and was released yesterday in the UK. While there will be a few showings before 7:00 pm ET, the release of the Spider-Man skins in the Item Shop comes at a near-perfect time for the release of the highly anticipated film.
Since these are Item Shop skins, it appears that the only way to unlock them is to purchase them using V-Bucks. There's no indication of how much each skin will cost.
The Spider-Man skin will most likely cost players 1,500 V-Bucks, though 2,000 is a possible price tag, too. It's been a while since Fortnite added a Legendary skin to the Item Shop, but a character like Spider-Man certainly fits the bill.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The MJ skin will likely cost 1,200 to 1,500 V-Bucks. They will probably come in a bundle if there are accompanying cosmetics such as an emote, back bling, or glider.