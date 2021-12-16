How to get Spider-Man & MJ No Way Home skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Spider-Man has been a huge success for Fortnite Chapter 3. The skin on the Battle Pass has been a huge reason players bought it and why players are so frustrated with how difficult it is to get it. Page 9 on the battle pass is filled with Spider-Man rewards and players are grinding to try and get there as soon as possible.

In the meantime, players can get another Spider-Man skin if they want. His girlfriend MJ will be accompanying him, too.

Fortnite adding another Spider-Man skin and an MJ skin

According to iFireMonkey, a reputable source in the Fortnite community, a Spider-Man: No Way Home skin is incoming. It'll match the suit(s) from the upcoming film.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Spider-Man (No Way Home) and MJ (No Way Home) Outfits will be in the Item Shop starting December 16 at 7 PM ET. Put on and take off No Way Home Spider-Man's mask with his built-in Emote! The Spider-Man (No Way Home) and MJ (No Way Home) Outfits will be in the Item Shop starting December 16 at 7 PM ET. Put on and take off No Way Home Spider-Man's mask with his built-in Emote! https://t.co/EOgg1dFgbd

Along with Spider-Man, his girlfriend MJ will be tagging along. This is not likely to be the MJ that lands on the island as an NPC. The skin will also come with a built-in emote that allows players to remove the mask.

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in US theaters today and was released yesterday in the UK. While there will be a few showings before 7:00 pm ET, the release of the Spider-Man skins in the Item Shop comes at a near-perfect time for the release of the highly anticipated film.

Spider-Man and MJ will land in the Item Shop at 7 ET (Image via Sony Pictures)

Since these are Item Shop skins, it appears that the only way to unlock them is to purchase them using V-Bucks. There's no indication of how much each skin will cost.

The Spider-Man skin will most likely cost players 1,500 V-Bucks, though 2,000 is a possible price tag, too. It's been a while since Fortnite added a Legendary skin to the Item Shop, but a character like Spider-Man certainly fits the bill.

Chipperviews @chipperviews @iFireMonkey Wow. I would say its weird having a item shop spiderman when we have spiderman in the battle pass but then i remembered spiderman mutiverse is a thing so it just clicks @iFireMonkey Wow. I would say its weird having a item shop spiderman when we have spiderman in the battle pass but then i remembered spiderman mutiverse is a thing so it just clicks

The MJ skin will likely cost 1,200 to 1,500 V-Bucks. They will probably come in a bundle if there are accompanying cosmetics such as an emote, back bling, or glider.

