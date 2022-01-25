5 Black British actors who can play James Bond apart from frontrunner Idris Elba 

James Bond series' executive producer Barbara Broccoli recently addressed Idris Elba as one of the frontrunners to portray the iconic 007 after Daniel Craig. In a recent interview during Deadline's Crew Call podcast, Broccoli revealed that they have discussed Elba as one of the potential choices for portraying Bond.

Broccoli, the co-owner of Eon Productions, said:

"Well, we know Idris, we're friends with him, and he's a magnificent actor. And, you know, it's been part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat."

She added that the producers would not discuss Craig's replacement until the star could "savor" his tenure as the on-screen MI6 agent. This aligns with her previous statement to BBC Radio 1, where she stated that there would be no talks of the "next James Bond" till 2022.

Broccoli said:

"Next year we'll start thinking about the future."

Top five British black actors (except Idris Elba) who can be James Bond

While Idris Elba is perhaps fans' favorite choice for portraying James Bond, the actor will be 50 years old in September this year. Elba, who is only three years younger than Craig, may have trouble carrying the franchise with multiple films in the future.

Thus, for the following list, actors under the age of 50 have been considered.

1) Regé-Jean Page

Page is one of the fan-favorites for portraying Bond after Craig. The Emmy-nominated actor played Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in Netflix's Bridgerton. Regé-Jean Page has received several recognitions following the show's popularity and also won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for portraying the character.

At the height of almost 5 feet and 11 inches, the 34-year-old London native has the physical traits to pull off a secret agent like James Bond.

2) John Boyega

While the British-Nigerian star is 5 feet 7 inches tall, Boyega has experience with stunts and received combat training for his role as Finn in the Star Wars series. The actor has also showcased his ability to play the lead role in blockbusters with his 2018 film Pacific Rim Uprising.

Furthermore, 29-year-old has been praised extensively for his work in 2011's Attack the Block, for which he received the Black Reel Award.

3) Chiwetel Ejiofor

Chiwetel Ejiofor is perhaps the most well-known star amongst the other choices on the list. The 45-year-old is best known for his Oscar-nominated portrayal of Solomon Northup in 12 Years a Slave. The actor has also played one of the lead roles in 2009's disaster-flick 2012.

At 5 feet and 8 inches, Ejiofor is only two inches shorter than the former James Bond, Daniel Craig, which makes him an ideal fit for the role.

4) Damson Idris

While Idris Elba is suitable for portraying Bond in the prime of his career, Damson Idris is more befitting a James Bond who has just been inducted into MI6. Younger actors may also provide MGM and Eon Productions with the opportunity to pursue an origin story. However, that may take away from the character's mysterious background.

Being over six feet tall, 30-year-old Damson Idris is almost as tall as former Bond star Pierce Brosnan. The actor has garnered much recognition from his lead role in FX's TV series Snowfall, for which he received a Black Reel nomination in 2021.

5) Nicholas Pinnock

Pinnock is the oldest actor on the list at the age of 48. The London native is best known for his lead role as Aaron Wallace in ABC's For Life. Despite his age, Pinnock befits the character of James Bond as he is over six feet tall and has almost 37 years of experience as an actor.

Honorable Mentions:

32-year-old Daniel Kaluuya, who won an Oscar for his role in last year's Judas and the Black Messiah, loses out as a potential contender for Bond due to his shorter height and lack of experience with action films. Meanwhile, Gugu Mbatha-Raw (38) of Marvel's Loki fame is a good choice for 'Jane Bond.'

Similarly, Lashana Lynch, who has already portrayed a version of agent '007' in No Time To Die, is one of the most suitable options for a female Bond.

