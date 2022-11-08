Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Release date and time, cast, streaming details, and more

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is one of Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) most anticipated projects.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 established the characters of Star-Lord, Drax the Destroyer, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot. With full-fledged comedic undertones, the space saga managed to carve out a unique identity within the huge scope of the MCU universe.

In the latest saga, however, Peter Quill and the remaining Guardians will be seen without Gamora, who was sacrificed by Thanos to claim the Soul Stone. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is slated for release on May 5, 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Holiday special, plot, and all you need to know about the upcoming MCU film

A poster of the GOTG Vol. 1 (Image via Marvel)

While there is still some time for the release of the film, fans are in for a treat when it comes to the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+, scheduled for release on November 25. James Gunn has teased that the special will be introducing "one of the greatest MCU characters of all time".

The Holiday Special was filmed alongside Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and takes place between the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be available on Disney+ like other MCU titles. However, it will arrive on the platform only after the movie's release. The exact date for its Disney+ release has not been announced yet.

In a past interview, James Gunn told Variety that the upcoming Guardians film will provide an "epic conclusion" to the saga that kicked off with the first movie. The official synopsis of the plot (via Marvel) also hints that the film might be the last time we see the current band of Guardians together. The synopsis states:

"In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

While it's unclear if Chris Pratt will hang up the mantle of Star-Lord after the film, he hasn't teased an MCU exit so far.

New and old faces: A look at the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

GOTG Vol. 3 (Image via Marvel)

Guardians of the Galaxy part three follows the same cast as before. However, there is the addition of some exciting new characters who might play an important role in the MCU further on. The original members of the Guardians cast are all set to return, but with some sizable additions.

Chris Pratt will be reprising his role as the Star-Lord, alongside Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, and Pom Klementieff as the Mantis, among others. Vin Diesel will also be returning as the much-adored Groot.

The new characters in the Guardians saga are Will Poulter (Midsommar, We're The Millers) as Adam Warlock, and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Revolutionary. The Holiday Special will also feature Cosmo the Spacedog, played by Maria Bakalova.

Guardians 3 is going to be a huge turning point in the MCU. With the massive scope of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania introducing the Quantumverse, Guardians 3 is likely to match the intensity.

This is also the final film for the initial members of the Guardians, and we will see the conclusion of the saga they began almost eight years ago. This might be the last time we're seeing Peter Quill, Drax, Gamora or Rocket Raccoon. With James Gunn's legendary direction, we might see some of the best storytelling ever done in the MCU.

