"Wait till you see Chuk murder it in #GotGVol3:" James Gunn hypes up potential Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Details explored about rumored appearance of High Evolutionary)

James Gunn just wrapped up 100 days of production of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. While the highly anticipated film is in post-production, the eccentric director could not stop sharing details and easter eggs with fans.

Gunn recently tweeted about actor Chukwudi Iwuji mentioning how Chuk has done a phenomenal job and will slay the big screen with his performance in the three-quel of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The tweet fanned the flames of the MCU fans as they tried to decipher who the actor could be playing.

James Gunn @JamesGunn Ernesto @ThisIs_Ernesto



discussingfilm.net/2022/06/26/chu… I got to talk to one of my favorite actors Chukwudi Iwuji about the intricacies of PEACEMAKERS Storytelling and his beautiful collaboration process with @JamesGunn in which we compare the filmmaker and his sense of levity and drama to that of Mel brooks: I got to talk to one of my favorite actors Chukwudi Iwuji about the intricacies of PEACEMAKERS Storytelling and his beautiful collaboration process with @JamesGunn in which we compare the filmmaker and his sense of levity and drama to that of Mel brooks:discussingfilm.net/2022/06/26/chu… Wait till you see Chuk murder it in #GotGVol3 with a truly explosive performance. twitter.com/ThisIs_Ernesto… Wait till you see Chuk murder it in #GotGVol3 with a truly explosive performance. twitter.com/ThisIs_Ernesto…

It is rumored that Chukwudi Iwuji could be playing High Evolutionary, the supposed big bad of the final installment of Guardian of the Galaxy Volume 3.

GotGVol3 marks the second collaboration between director James Gunn and actor Chukwudi Iwuji

After the Twitter controversy, James Gunn took a brief hiatus from MCU and ventured into the world of DCEU where he wrote and directed a soft reboot of Suicide Squad starring Idris Elba, John Cena, Margot Robbie, Daniela Melchior and Joel Kinnaman.

The film didn't perform well at the box office, but was lauded for its style and ingenious storytelling. The film also gave rise to a spin-off series, Peacemaker, streaming on HBO Max, starring John Cena in the titular role.

DC @DCComics Chukwudi Iwuji calls the shots in #Peacemaker Chill out, the boss is hereChukwudi Iwuji calls the shots in @DCpeacemaker , streaming January 13 on @hbomax Chill out, the boss is here 👀 Chukwudi Iwuji calls the shots in @DCpeacemaker, streaming January 13 on @hbomax. #Peacemaker https://t.co/m1g1zRG0Te

Gunn's first collaboration with Chukwudi Iwuji was for Peacemaker, where the Nigerian-British actor played the role of Murn, a no-nonsense trigger happy mercenary. James Gunn seems to have loved his collaboration with Iwuji and has roped in the actor across studios into the Marvel cinematic universe.

Could Chukwudi Iwuji be playing the High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3?

GOTG Updates @guardiansupdate RUMOR: Chukwudi Iwuji is reportedly playing High Evolutionary in ‘Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 3.’



In the comics.. High Evolutionary creates biological experiments in the comics – some of which were animal-human hybrids and has connections to Adam Warlock. RUMOR: Chukwudi Iwuji is reportedly playing High Evolutionary in ‘Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 3.’ In the comics.. High Evolutionary creates biological experiments in the comics – some of which were animal-human hybrids and has connections to Adam Warlock. https://t.co/U2bpd2UgN9

One of the characters Iwuji is rumored to play is High Evolutionary, a human who has attained evolutionary advantages and is known to conduct freak experiments on animals and humans. The role can be further confirmed as the set photos show extras in the animal-human hybrid get-up.

Rumors indicate that the Chukwudi’s character High Evolution could be the creator of Rocket Racoon. Rocket’s backstory has always been shrouded in mystery. While we do not know where the character hails from, the third and final installment could be the perfect time to depict the tragedy of our beloved Racoon.

While the comics show no connection between High Evolution and Rocket Racoon, MCU is known to take creative liberties with its source materials and churn out some amazing stories.

However, comics have a clear connection between High Evolutionary and Adam Warlock, who is set to appear in Volume 3. James Gunn himself revealed on Twitter that Will Poulter will be playing the character.

Craig @CS11__ i judged Will Poulter as Adam Warlock wayyy too early, i can genuinely see it and he’s gonna kill that role i judged Will Poulter as Adam Warlock wayyy too early, i can genuinely see it and he’s gonna kill that role https://t.co/1MnJSCE1yT

In the comics, High Evolutionary creates a replica of Earth called the counter Earth which is inhabited by humans with their own culture, finances and politics. While Counter-Earth is threatened by Man-Beast, High Evolutionary forges an alliance with Warlock to protect the Counter-Earth.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, will be the final Guardians film. Directed by James Gunn, the film stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillian and Pom Klementieff. As of now, the film is slated to be released in cinemas next year on May 5, 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far