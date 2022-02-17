2 reasons why Peacemaker needs a second season

The Peacemaker is a character from the DC universe. He is an integral part of Amanda Waller's infamous group, Taskforce X, and considers himself to be a hero. His first appearance was in the 1966's Charlton Comics, Fightin' 5 #40.

The Suicide Squad (2021) is where the Peacemaker made his first on-screen appearance. The character's on-screen popularity led to him having a separate TV show on HBO Max titled Peacemaker.

The first season of the show aired in January 2022 and managed to bag a whopping 95% rating from Rotten Tomatoes and 8.5/10 from IMDb. Fans believe this sitcom deserves a second season. Here in this article, you will come across 2 such reasons for why the Pacemaker should come back for another season.

Peacemaker: 2 reasons why he needs a second season

1) John Cena's acting in season one

John Cena has been a popular face on television screens for years now and has been seen in movies such as The Wall, Bumblebee, Vacation Friends, Playing with fire and many more. His acting in the movie The Suicide Squad and in the spin-off sitcom has been commendable.

The role fit him well and fans loved his acting as he made the character come to life. There is no reason why one can’t expect the former WWE champion to get another shot at the role of this DC character.

2) Season one is a hit

The sitcom's first season is considered to be a hit and was a treat for DC fans. Not only John Cena, but every member of the cast was a perfect fit for their roles. The action scenes were coupled with occasional humorous moments that spiced up the plot.

Since the first season was successful in every aspect, the production unit will hopefully consider coming up with another season.

Sarah Aubrey from HBO Max stated:

“The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with Peacemaker. He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that’s simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world."

She continued:

"As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f*****g chance.”

Fans eagerly await another season of their beloved show.

