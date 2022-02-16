Peacemaker Season 1 episode 8: Release date, trailer and more

This article contains spoilers!

Peacemaker Season 1 took DC Extended Universe fans on an emotional rollercoaster ride in episode 7, building the foundation for episode 8. The upcoming finale episode will reportedly bring the season to an action-packed thrilling end.

After many prime developments, the task force of the series will ultimately take on the Butterflies to destroy their food source. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release date for episode 8.

Since the demise of their beloved characters, including Auggie Smith and Clemson Murn, fans have realized that no one is safe on this journey.

Peacemaker Season 1 is streaming on HBO Max

When will episode 8 release?

Peacemaker Season 1 Episode 7, called “Stop Dragon Around My Heart,” dragged the audience's heart around throughout its nearly 40-minute run. It has mostly to do with the passing away of Clemson Murn, portrayed by Chukwudi Iwuji, which takes place early on in episode 7.

Brand new episodes of the series are launched every Thursday on HBO Max. Therefore, the finale episode will arrive on February 17 (Thursday), 2022 at 12:01 a.m. PST. Episode 8 of the series needs to do some legwork before bringing Season 1 of the DC series to an end.

The promo for Peacemaker Episode 8

Episode 8 of the series has been named “It’s Cow or Never,” and its implications are quite clear. The team has to defeat the Cow to stop the Butterflies from successfully conquering their planet. The preview for episode 8, dropped by TV Promos, provides the audience with a glimpse of the team's attempt to save the planet.

And judging by the looks of it, completing this mission will not be an easy task.

The promo witnesses Peacemaker, Vigilante and Harcourt storming the hideout of the Cow. However, Harcourt is seen insisting Adebayo stay behind just in case the team does not make it back.

It seems like Peacemaker will also have a one-on-one confrontation with Goff, making the promise to have an excruciating fight with the leader of the Butterfly.

Can Season 2 be expected?

The HBO Max show’s finale promises to give away everything this season has been building so far. However, will the finale also set up another outing?

The writer and director of the DC series, James Gunn, reportedly exclaimed in an interview that the show had “a really good chance” of returning for Season 2. Gunn hinted that he is currently working on another project for DC as well, which may or may not be connected to this one.

Fans are hopeful that episode 8 will enlighten them regarding this DC Extended Universe and the future of the beloved fiesty character, portrayed by John Cena.

