The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special cast list: Christ Pratt, Dave Bautista, and others star in TV special

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a television series written and directed by James Gunn for Disney+. It is based on the Marvel Comics' team of superheroes known as the Guardians of the Galaxy.

This is the second Marvel Studios show in the MCU or Marvel Cinematic Universe. The story follows the team trying to celebrate Christmas and find a present suitable for their leader, Peter Quill.

The cast members include Chris Pratt, Karen Gillian, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and many more talented individuals.

A look at the power-packed casting for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

1) Chris Pratt as Peter Quill

Christopher Michael Pratt is an American actor who was born on June 21, 1979. He burst into stardom from his small-screen presence, which includes Everwood, where he played the role of Bright Abbott. He also acted as Che in The O.C, and Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation.

He has had notable roles in movies such as Moneyball, Zero Dark Thirty, The Five Year Engagement, Delivery Man, and Her.

His biggest break in the movie industry was with the MCU offering, Guardians of the Galaxy, where he played the role of Peter Quill. He also rose to prominence after playing the lead role in Jurassic World.

2) Karen Gillian as Nebula

Karen Sheila Gillian was born in America and is a singer, actor, and a recording artist.

She rose to prominence with roles in movies and shows such as Rebus, Stacked, The Kevin Bishop Show, and Outcast. She rose to the limelight after bagging a recurrent role in Doctor Who as Tardis.

3) Dave Bautista as Brax

David Michael Bautista was born on January 18, 1969 in Washington D.C.

He wanted to become a sports athlete but that did not work out. He made his debut with WWE Smackdown, using the ring name Batista. He was also present in Raw and won twice over Kane in the WWE. He earned his first championship in December 2003 in WWE. After having an injury on his tricep, he regained the heavyweight championship at the Survivor Series in 2006.

He also won an MMA fight in January 2014. He was roped in for the role of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy the same year.

Since then, he has starred in movies such as Blade runner, Avengers: Infinity War, Final Score, and Escape Plan 2: Hades.

4) Vin Diesel as Groot

Vin Diesel was born as Mark Sinclair in California and had his first break, in Broadway, when he was seven years old. He also wrote a short film named Multi Facial, which was accepted for the Cannes Film Festival in 1995.

He also made a feature film named Strays in 1997, and it was accepted for the Sundance Film Festival. He was then cast by Steven Spielberg in Saving Private Ryan. Vin has also acted in The Iron Giant.

He became a huge name in the film industry and has done movies such as The Fast and the Furious franchise, The Pacifier, and Find me Guilty.

5) Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Bradley Charles Cooper was born on January 5, 1975, in the USA.

His first big break was in college when he was offered a role besides Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City. He also played the role of the young law student, Gordon Pinella, in Changing Lanes. He also played Travis Peterson in My Little Eye.

His major role was in the romantic movie, He's Just Not That Into You. Bradley also had recurring roles in The Hangover series.

Cooper won the Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in the Silver Linings Playbook.

With all these big names in the cast of the amazing MCU series, the holidays will be a delight.

