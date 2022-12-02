''Leave Rocket alone'': Marvel fans worry for Rocket in new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer

The new trailer for the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is out, and Marvel fans can't stop talking about it. Fans have been praising the trailer for its stunning visuals and tone. The much-anticipated trailer teases several pivotal events set to unfold in the film.

One of the biggest highlights from the trailer is the character of Rocket. One Twitter user expressed their concerns regarding the fate of the character in the upcoming movie and said,

''Leave Rocket alone.''

Netizens worried about Rocket's future in the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer

Several Marvel fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on the new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Rocket was the biggest subject of discussion, as fans were evidently worried about what would happen to the character in the movie.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

👾KidKinobi👾 @Kid_Kinobi @MarvelStudios Baby Rocket is gonna have people weeping in those theater seats @MarvelStudios Baby Rocket is gonna have people weeping in those theater seats https://t.co/cLwqTNGOgr

Aidan Coxon @CoxonAidan @jbahe_xc @MarvelStudios Rocket Raccoon needs his own series. He needs to survive the third film and get his TV show! @jbahe_xc @MarvelStudios Rocket Raccoon needs his own series. He needs to survive the third film and get his TV show!

‎ً @ReviUTD @MarvelStudios If anything happens to rocket imma be like this @MarvelStudios If anything happens to rocket imma be like this https://t.co/rGxR4EEBfS

Chadwick @Wick014 @ReviUTD @MarvelStudios Get ready to be like that then cause im pretty confident this is the last time we are gonna see my boy Rocket @ReviUTD @MarvelStudios Get ready to be like that then cause im pretty confident this is the last time we are gonna see my boy Rocket 😭

Rocket appeared in the first two films of the Guardians of the Galaxy series and has garnered a strong fan following among viewers. The upcoming film is expected to explore the character's background and origins.

Rocket is voiced by iconic actor Bradley Cooper, who's received high praise from fans and critics for his performance in the first two movies of the series. The brand-new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens with a voiceover that says:

''We were gone for quite a while. But no matter what happens next, the Galaxy still needs its guardians.''

The trailer takes a dramatic and emotional tone throughout the second half, briefly depicting several crucial events from the film without giving away too many important details. Overall, the trailer balances the comic and dramatic elements quite brilliantly and fans can look forward to an emotionally satisfying conclusion to the storyline.

A brief look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot and cast

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 focuses on the titular Guardians, led by the charismatic Peter Quill, who sets out on an epic mission to protect the universe. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Marvel:

''In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.''

The movie features several returning cast members, including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldaña, and Karen Gillan, among many others, essaying pivotal roles. Pratt stars as the protagonist Peter Quill and looks in terrific form in the trailer.

Viewers can expect him to deliver another fine performance in the movie. Other supporting cast members include Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, and many more.

James Gunn's previous two Guardians of the Galaxy movies were smash hits, and the upcoming one is expected to be another colossal box-office hit.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

