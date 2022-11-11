The Crown Season 5 review: Is the Netflix series worth the hype?

The Crown Season 5, the latest season of the much-cherished historic series, has been getting quite the attention of both the audience and critics ever since it premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

All ten episodes of the fifth season of The Crown have been written by the series' creator, Peter Morgan while Jessica Hobbs, Alex Gabassi, May el-Toukhy, Christian Schwochow, and Erik Richter Strand have acted as its directors.

The official synopsis for The Crown Season 5 reads:

"Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. It’s a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in ‘90s Britain. As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation."

It is safe to say that fans had high expectations from the 5th season of the historic series after the immense success of The Crown Season 4. Without a shred of doubt, the season has not disappointed them as it presents the audience with consuming storylines, remarkable acting performances by the ensemble cast, and incredibly effective direction.

Without further delay, let's dig deep to find out in detail how the much-anticipated The Crown Season 5 has turned out.

A review of The Crown Season 5

Absorbing storylines, elevated with exceptional writing

It has often turned out to be quite hard to keep up with the hype a popular series may create. Time and again, the audience has seen many of their favorite TV series, fail to meet the high bars of expectations, high standards, and success of previous seasons.

But The Crown Season 5, is definitely not on that list as it not only meets the expectations of fans all around the globe but even surpasses them at some level. The outstanding writing for all ten episodes of the fifth season has to be given immense credit for that.

Writer Peter Morgan has done a magnificent job of creating a new era in the Royal world. Morgan has put the main focus on the personal relationships of the lead characters, bringing out brilliantly the complexities and layers of human emotions. Season 5 delves deep into the characters' minds and souls to show what makes them more human than ever.

Fascinating direction

Direction plays one of the most pivotal roles in any project's success, and the 5th season of The Crown stands strong and tall in terms of its direction. Directors Jessica Hobbs, May el-Toukhy, Alex Gabassi, Erik Richter Strand, and Christian Schwochow have done a remarkable job in directing each episode of the brand-new season.

The directors have successfully presented viewers with scenes that are bound to provoke thoughts and at several points even rattle them to the core. However, there are no forceful presentations of emotion-heavy scenes. The brilliance here lies in presenting the hardest of emotions with utmost subtlety.

The rawness of the scenes, captured with immense care, makes it all too real and dramatic at the same time, generating emotional nuances from every bit of it. The effective pacing and positioning of the scenes also played a huge part in the success of Season 5's direction.

Hence, it is quite understandable that the direction of The Crown Season 5, is one of the biggest highlights of the latest season.

Extraordinary acting performances by the lead cast members of the series' latest season

The lead cast members of The Crown Season 5 have done a marvelous job in bringing out the inner depths of the historic characters, especially, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana.

Imelda Staunton is absolutely breathtaking as Queen Elizabeth II. It feels like she was meant to play the role. The renowned actress delves deep into the historic character and undoubtedly does justice to it. Staunton, with each of her stares and expressions, hits all the right marks in creating a powerful yet vulnerable aura that was expected from the character.

Lesley Manville is incredible and deserves all the appreciation coming her way for her portrayal of Princess Margaret. Her scenes with the Queen, where she tries to fight for her true love, are bound to make the audience feel for her. She has phenomenally brought out the charismatic features of the iconic character and the hidden pain behind the infectious smile.

Elizabeth Debicki's portrayal of Princess Diana is one of the biggest highlights of The Crown Season 5 of the series. The disappointment and pain in her eyes feel too raw and real and make viewers root for her titular character.

When Diana watches Prince Charles giving a public interview for the first time since their separation, it is absolutely heartbreaking to watch, proving the brilliancy of Debicki's acting.

Apart from Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville, and Elizabeth Debicki, the lead cast list for The Crown Season 5, also entails Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Charles, Prince of Wales, Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Natascha McElhone as Penny Knatchbull and Claudia Harrison as Anne, Princess Royal among others.

The ensemble cast has also done a terrific job in making the historic era of the Royal family come to life.

The Crown Season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes