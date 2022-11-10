The Crown Season 5 episode 4 recap/review: How does Windsor castle catch fire?

After much anticipation, the 5th season of The Crown finally premiered this Wednesday, November 9, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. Since its premiere, the audience has been showering it with positive responses due to its complex and absorbing storylines and gripping acting from the lead cast.

The highly promising cast list for Season 5 of the historical drama includes Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Lesley Manville, Elizabeth Debicki, Jonathan Pryce, Natascha McElhone, and Jonny Lee Miller, among others. Peter Morgan has acted as both the writer and creator for the series.

Titled Annus Horribilis, episode 4 of the latest season of The Crown, has been written by Peter Morgan and directed by May el-Toukhy. The fourth episode of the series' spotlights Princess Margaret and introduces the audience to Peter Townsend, who is revealed to be the Princess' one true love.

The Crown Season 5 episode 4: The fire at Windsor castle

Who is Peter Townsend in The Crown?

Princess Margaret and Peter Townsend used to write letters to one another. However, by the time season 5 episode 4 of The Crown comes about, the letters seem like something from a distant past, given that Margaret has not seen Peter for a long time.

However, when she meets him at a Royal event, the two immediately reconnect and are seen enjoying each other's company.

Later on, when Peter asks Margaret a tough question about whether their love was lasting or fleeting, the Princess finds herself unable to answer the question. Eventually, Peter leaves after giving her a kiss.

What happened to Windsor castle?

Episode 4 of season 5 also chronicles the vicious fire at Windsor castle, which broke out in 1992.

In the episode, The Queen is seen disheartened after learning about the fire. Later on, when she tells Princess Margaret that a blown-out fuse at the castle caused the incident, the Princess comes up with a list of individuals with a motive to burn down the castle. The list includes Princess Diana, Andrew, and even herself.

Margaret justifies her own inclusion in the list by saying that her motive stems from Elizabeth's denial of her one true love, Peter. She then compares her situation to that of Princess Anne, saying that she is mortified by the fact that Anne is getting married to her true love, whereas she isn't.

At the end of the episode, the Queen prepares herself for her 40th Anniversary speech. However, when the Queen Mother does not approve of the speech, Prince Philip is seen defending the Queen. The episode ends with the Queen giving the speech, where she pays tribute to her family and their sacrifices.

Catch The Crown Season 5 episode 4, which is currently streaming exclusively on the streaming platform, Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes