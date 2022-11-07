Who plays the Queen in The Crown Season 5? Imelda Staunton calls it a "terrifying prospect" 

The Crown Season 5, the much-awaited season of the epic historic drama series, is all set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 3 am ET. Renowned and beloved English actress Imelda Staunton will be seen taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown Season 5.

Peter Morgan has served as the creator of the series. He has also acted as the writer for all the episodes of Season 5. According to the official synopsis for The Crown Season 5, dropped by Netflix, along with the official trailer for the series' fifth season:

"Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."

It continues:

"It’s a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in ‘90s Britain. As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation."

After seeing Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in the trailer, fans are excited to see the actress' portrayal of the historical character in The Crown Season 5.

Speaking to The Binge Guide in a recent Stellar Magazine interview about portraying the pivotal character, the actress said:

"[It was a] terrifying prospect."

Actress Imelda Staunton calls the production of The Crown Season 5 "so sublime"

A still of Imelda Staunton (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

During the interview with Stellar Magazine, Imelda Staunton recalled her experience while shooting The Crown Season 5. The 66-year-old actress said:

"The production was so sublime, and these people are interesting and complicated...And [creator] Peter [Morgan] gives you an imagined life behind the doors. But it's not ridiculous." (Via DailyMail)

Staunton further stressed how great of an acting challenge the entire experience was and how privileged she felt to have taken up the iconic role. She said that the team tries to "tread a very truthful line" and it is quite challenging to play the characters of people who are "constrained" by their lives, duties and relationships.

Imelda continued that it was a privilege to keep the standards up from the last four seasons of the show.

Imelda Staunton is most popularly known for her portrayal of Professor Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter series

A still of Imelda Staunton in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (Image Via IMDb)

Imelda Staunton began her acting career in theater with her portrayal of the characters Mimi and Miss Adelaide in the play, Guys and Dolls (1982–1983), at the Royal National Theater.

The theater artist and beloved actress is best known and appreciated for playing the role of Dolores Umbridge in 2007's Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. She reprised the iconic role in 2010's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1.

The English actress is also well-known for portraying the character Dorothy Gale in the 1987 play The Wizard of Oz. She was also cast as Martha in the 2017 play Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Venus in the 1987 play Venus and Adonis. Her other claim to fame is her role of Lady Maud Bagshaw in the 2019 movie Downton Abbey.

Over the years, Imelda Staunton has also been a part of several other noteworthy plays, including A Mad World, My Masters, They Shoot Horses, Don't They?, Uncle Vanya, Divas at the Donmar, Life x 3, Follies in Concert, A Delicate Balance, Entertaining Mr Sloane, Sweeney Todd, Good People and many more.

The actress has also been a significant part of several other well-known movies, entailing Bright Young Things, The Snow Queen's Revenge, Much Ado About Nothing, Shakespeare in Love, A Bunch of Amateurs, The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists!, Maleficent, Alice in Wonderland, and several others.

Staunton has also been a part of several other notable TV series, including Thompson, Up the Garden Path, If You See God, Tell Him, Is It Legal?, The Canterbury Tales, Murder, Cambridge Spies, Fingersmith, Little Britain, Big & Small, A Confession, Flesh and Blood, Trying and more.

Watch The Crown season 5, which will arrive on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, on Netflix.

