The Crown Season 5: How will Princess Diana's death be shown in the Netflix series?

As fans gear up for season 5 of The Crown which will continue the story of Britain's royal family, controversies are rising regarding a very prime moment in history and how it will be portrayed on the show.

A major storyline of season 5 will be Princess Diana's ill-fated death and showrunners have been at quite a fix with how the sensitive incident will be portrayed.

Tagged as a fictional version of the actual royal history of Britain, The Crown is becoming more and more tricky to deal with regarding its storyline, as it draws closer to the present day.

The portrayal of Princess Diana's death in The Crown season 5: story arc and controversy explored

The Crown @TheCrownNetflix A stellar lineup for a new season. Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. A stellar lineup for a new season. Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. https://t.co/6Dw7AS6vBU

The Crown's plans to recreate the tragic moment of Princess Diana's death in an ill-fated car accident in 1997 in Paris upsetted fans of the show, who were not in favour with how the production had allegedly originally planned the unfortunate incident.

Sources on the set of The Crown report that extremely graphic and harrowing scenes were worked upon for the incident, which were shot in Paris, reportedly turning Diana’s final days and hours into a drama for the purpose of entertainment.

The showrunners and crew members of The Crown have come under fire from the internet for this insensitivity, finally pushing back on the idea. The same source further commented:

“Finally, some of the crew members are pushing back on the ideas being tabled. The show always tried to present a fictional version of royal history with as much sensitivity as possible. But lately, as things get closer to the present day, it feels harder to strike that balance.

The source further added:

With some of those moments still so fresh and upsetting, it feels as though a line is being crossed. Some production staff are now starting to speak up about their feelings.”

Sources from inside the royal family have stated that it will inevitably anger and sadden Prince William to see his mother's untimely death portrayed in such a graphic manner for entertainment purposes.

Following the backlash, Netflix has revealed the renewed plans for how The Crown will handle the death of Princess Diana. The show will reportedly not feature the exact moment of the crash itself but will turn its focus to the days and hours before the Paris incident that killed Diana, Dodi Al-Fayed, who was accompanying her, and Diana's driver Henri Paul.

Sources within Netflix have commented on the crash portrayal, disclosing:

"It's the run-up: the car leaving The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit and then the aftermath with the British Ambassador to France swinging into action with the Foreign Office and then the subsequent constitutional aftermath,"

More about Princess Diana's tragedy

Princess Diana passed away tragically in a car accident in Paris, in the early hours of August 31, 1997, succumbing to the injuries she had sustained from the crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, France. Accompanying the Princess of Wales were her partner Dodi Fayed and her driver Henri Paul. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Although much of the incident remains shrouded in controversy still to this day, it was reported that Diana was fleeing in her car, away from the photographers who hounded very closely. Diana's driver was speeding at nearly twice the allowed limit in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris when he supposedly lost control of the car, crashing it into the tunnel wall.

Watch this space for more updates on The Crown season 5, streaming soon on Netflix.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes