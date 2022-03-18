The Crown casting call: How to apply for Prince William and Harry's roles, age requirements, and more

The Crown Season 6, the final chapter of the Emmy-winning drama, is all set to begin filming around August 2022 and the casting directors are on the lookout for new and budding actors to cast in the roles of Prince William and Prince Harry.

Casting associate Kate Bone tweeted the Netflix casting call. The tweet notes that The Crown is seeking actors aged 16 to 21 for the role of William and 16 to 20 for the role of Harry. Since the series will start filming again in August 2022, they are looking to fill the roles within the next two months.

This is an international call and interested applicants are required to film a 30-second video audition in which they are supposed to talk about something they love to do. Submissions can be sent to the casting team via WeTransfer or emailed to casting@robertsterne.co.uk.

Kate Bone @KateBoneCasting Its that time folks...Prince William & Harry - Season 6. This is an incredible opportunity! Please help us spread the word... Its that time folks...Prince William & Harry - Season 6. This is an incredible opportunity! Please help us spread the word... https://t.co/nFMSkUdsex

The roles do not require any previous acting experience, according to the casting call notice, which states:

“No previous acting experience required. We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find is a uniquely rewarding creative process.”

This is a wonderful opportunity for budding, young and inexperienced but aspiring actors to send their applications for the roles.

What is The Crown all about?

The Netflix-original drama The Crown chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times. The series provides an inside look at the reign of the queen, who ascended to the throne when she was just 25, after the death of her father, King George VI.

Interluded with tragedies, romances, and political rivalries, The Crown is a complex and layered portrayal of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and her personal and professional relationships, her life, and the lives of her near dear ones.

The Crown Season 5 is set to premiere in November 2022 on the Netflix streaming platform. Given where season 4 left us, at the juncture of Charles and Diana's separation, the upcoming season is expected to depict the couple's divorce and Diana’s death in 1997.

Season 6 will then cover the royal family's life in the early 2000s, which means that the roles of William and Harry will take center stage in the drama.

