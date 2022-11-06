What time will The Crown Season 5 air on Netflix? Release date, cast, trailer and more

The Crown Season 5 is set to arrive exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix on November 9, 2022, at 3 am ET.

Ever since the official trailer for the upcoming fifth season of The Crown was launched by Netflix, it has already started to create a lot of excitement and anticipation among fans of the series as they have been eagerly waiting to witness how The Crown Season 5 will unfold.

So, without further ado, let's dive right in to find out all about The Crown Season 5, ahead of its arrival on Netflix.

Learn all about The Crown Season 5 before it premieres on Netflix

What can be expected from The Crown Season 5?

The much-awaited and intriguing fifth season of The Crown's fan-favorite historical series will be released this Wednesday. Season 5 will continue to chronicle the epic life and powerful reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Moreover, this time the series will shed light on the royal family from the 1990s, focusing majorly on Diana and Charles' separation.

The official synopsis for the upcoming fifth season of the Netflix series, as released by the streaming platform, reads:

"Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. It’s a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in ‘90s Britain. As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation."

By the looks of the official synopsis for The Crown Season 5, it is quite evident that the latest season will be full of drama and angst. The audience is guaranteed to be in for an exhilarating ride this season.

How's the official trailer for the upcoming season of The Crown looking?

The official trailer for Season 5 of the series was dropped by Netflix on October 20, 2022. Take a closer look at the official trailer here:

The official trailer provides fans of the series with glimpses of what can be expected from Season 5. Starting with the crisis that resulted from several royal scandals, the House of Windsor is now expected to present an image of "idealized family life" to the public. Apart from Prince Charles' proposal to introduce a modern version of the monarchy, Diana and Charles' separation will be the major focus of this season. Additionally, it seems like the Princess of Wales' media image would be another important factor that will be highlighted.

With brilliant cinematography and an incredible set of soundtracks, the fifth season looks promising to take the audience on an emotionally stimulating rollercoaster journey.

Who are on the cast and staff list for Season 5 of the Netflix series?

The lead cast list for the fifth season of the series includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Flora Montgomery as Norma Major, Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, and Dominic West as Charles, among others.

Other cast members for Season 5 entail Marcia Warren, Andrew Havill, Olivia Williams, Claudia Harrison, Emma Laird Craig, James Murray, Sam Woolf, Senan West, Natascha McElhone, and several others.

Peter Morgan is credited as the creator and writer of The Crown. He has earlier been associated with the creation of the critically acclaimed 2006 drama movie The Queen and the 2013 play The Audience. Additionally, Academy Award-winning music composer Hans Zimmer is giving the theme music for the Netflix series.

While Peter Morgan, Andy Harries, Stephen Daldry, Philip Martin, Matthew Byam Shaw, Suzanne Mackie, Robert Fox, Nina Wolarsky, Tanya Seghatchian, Allie Goss, and Benjamin Caron will be serving as the executive producers for the popular series, Andrew Eaton will produce this season of the series.

