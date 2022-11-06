Who plays Prince Charles in The Crown season 5? Meet Dominic West

The highly anticipated The Crown season 5 will make its debut this Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 3 am ET, exclusively on Netflix. Actor Dominic West is all set to play the pivotal role of Prince Charles in the upcoming The Crown season 5.

As per the official synopsis for The Crown season 5, given by Netflix:

"Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. It’s a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in ‘90s Britain. As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation."

Since the audience saw glimpses of actor Dominic West as Prince Charles in the official trailer for The Crown season 5, they have been quite excited to see how the actor's significant character will unfold in the upcoming season of The Crown.

The Crown season 5's Dominic West made his debut in 1991

Highly renowned and beloved English musician, director, and actor Dominic West stepped into his brilliant acting career with the vital role of Joe Smoker in the 1991 short film, 3 Joes.

The 53-year-old English actor is best known for his portrayal of the character Jimmy McNulty in the popular 2002 crime drama series The Wire, Noah Solloway in the 2014 intense drama series The Affair, Fred West in the 2011 crime drama TV movie Appropriate Adult, Jean Valjean in the 2018 fan-favorite BBC miniseries Les Misérables, and Fred Casely in the 2002 notable movie Chicago.

Dominic West received the prestigious 2012 British Academy Television Award for Best Actor for playing the role of serial killer Fred West in Appropriate Adult.

Over his long and impressive acting career, the actor has been a part of several noteworthy movies, including A Midsummer Night's Dream, Ten Minutes Older, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Mona Lisa Smile, Hannibal Rising, 300, Punisher: War Zone, From Time to Time, Jackboots on Whitehall, Johnny English Reborn, Tomb Raider, Testament of Youth, Words of the Blitz, and more.

West has also been a part of a few well-known short films. Apart from 3 Joes, the list of short films under his belt entails Stingray, Hold On, and Boy Cried Wolf.

The British actor has also been a part of several other notable TV series, including Out of Hours, The Catherine Tate Show, The Devil's Whore, The Hour, Burton & Taylor, Revolting Rhymes, The Pursuit of Love, Stateless, Brassic, and Panorama.

The audience can also see Dominic West in a few well-known TV movies, including A Christmas Carol, The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby, and Breaking the Mould.

Apart from Dominic West, the cast list for the series' season 5 also entails Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, Flora Montgomery as Norma Major, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, and several others.

It is safe to say that the audience is quite eager to witness the actor's performance in the upcoming season of the series. The Crown season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 3 am ET, exclusively on Netflix.

