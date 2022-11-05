Top 5 Movie Releases in November 2022

With November setting in, we have officially entered the last segment of 2022. As the year comes to an end, we have a list of upcoming end of the year film releases of 2022.

While we already have some prominent movies running in the cinemas that came out in October, November also has some highly anticipated titles. This includes the last Marvel movie of the year.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Menu and more: 5 movies which top the list of releases in November, 2022

1) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via Marvel)

Date of release: November 11, 2022

With Marvel Studios gearing up for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in the coming week, fans across the world are all hyped up in anticipation.

A sequel to the 2018 Black Panther, the film also marks the end of MCU's Phase Four films from the Multiverse Saga and paves the way for Phase Five. This phase will run through 2023 to 2024.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has garnered so much attention, especially for having dealt with the passing of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who portrayed Black Panther. The sequel passes on the mantel of the Wakandan hero to the next generation as well as the introduction of Iron Heart. The character is set to replace the beloved hero Iron Man, who died in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Wakanda Forever stands at the top of the list of must-watches among the November releases in 2022. Get your tickets early as they are sure to fly off the shelves like crazy.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theaters across the nation on November 11, 2022.

2) The Menu

The Menu (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

Date of release: November 18, 2022

The Menu is an upcoming black comedy horror film from the house of Searchlight Pictures. The film is directed by Mark Mylod and the screenplay is given by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy.

The film has prominent stars like Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes in lead roles. Meanwhile, it also features Hong Chau, John Leguizamo, Janet McTeer, Judith Light and others.

The Menu follows a young couple, Margot and Tyler, who decide to go on an exclusive gastronomical experience on a remote island. Headed by celebrity chef Julian Slowik, the experience is said to be nothing you have ever had and a sort of conceptual storytelling in essence.

What seems like a lavish molecular gastronomy course soon takes a dark turn and the customers are forced to take part in it all.

The Menu seems like one of the most exhilaratingly hedonistic experiences of the month and should definitely be on your must-watch list. After having its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022, the film is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022.

3) The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans (Image via Universal Studios)

Date of release: November 23, 2022

The Fabelmans is a coming-of-age drama by veteran director Steven Spielberg. With a screenplay and production by Tony Kushner alongside Spielberg, the film takes inspiration from Spielberg's own childhood. The movie has an ensemble cast with Gabriel LaBelle as the central character alongside Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch.

It even received the People's Choice Awards at the Torronto International Film Festival during its world premiere on September 10, 2022.

The movie revolves around the Fabelmans family and is set in a post-World War II era. Sammy, their eldest son discovers the power of films and falls in love with it. He also discovers a family secret which could essentially break them apart, and so, delves himself into the world of cinema.

The Fabelmans is an on-screen depiction of a family on the edge of disolution and the role a boy with a cinecamera plays in it.

4) Bones and All

Bones and All (Image via MGM)

Date of release: November 23, 2022

Bones and All is another coming-of-age romantic road film with a dark and cannibalistic twist to it.

The film is directed by veteran filmmaker Luca Guadagnino and based on a screenplay by David Kajganichm. The screenplay is inspired from the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis.

The movie's cast features Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamat, Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny and Jessica Harper, among others.

Bones and All follows Maren Yearly and Lee, a couple who meet and connect because of their shared love for human flesh. Their journey starts off on an extreme note, with a homicide. They set off on a road trip through America in the Reagan-era in an epic adventure. Bones and All is a film steeped in s*xual desire and cannibalism with a gripping teenage drama.

Bones and All seems like a great film to watch which has an extremely dark tone. It is set to release on November 23, 2022 in theaters across the nation.

5) Strange World

Strange World (Image via Disney Studios)

Date of release: November 23, 2022

Strange World is the last movie on this list, taking the second spot on the Youtube rankings.

The animated science fiction adventure film by Walt Disney Animation Studios is headed by Big Hero 6 director, Don Hall and is voiced by many prominent actors. The list includes actors like Jake Gyllengaal, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union, Lucy Liu and others

Strange World follows the Clades, a family whose history is steeped in adventure and exploration.

When Callisto Mal, the president of Avalonia and leader of the explorers, comes to Searcher Clades and enlists his help in an upcoming exploration, they find a new and strange world waiting for them. Searcher along with his son, Ethan, goes on this journey and meets his father, Jaeger Clades, whom he believes to be dead.

Strange World seems like a great movie to watch this month in theaters if you are not in the mood for some intense horror or thriller movies. This will be Disney's installation for their animated feature this time around.

It is set to release in theaters on November 23, 2022 along with the two last films in this list.

Poll : 0 votes