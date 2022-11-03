Shuri in Black Panther 2: 3 cool inventions

Marvel fans around the world are waiting for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, Black Panther, marks the end of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film series. It paves the way to Phase Five of the Multiverse Saga, set to run from 2023 to 2024.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set around the fictional nation of Wakanda. The country has seen incredible technological advancements through vibranium, a fictional element native to their nation. The film follows the events of King T'Challa's death, with the people devastated by the loss.

Without the protection of the Black Panther, Wakanda remains defenseless. This, in turn, attracts an assault from the underwater nation of Atlantis and its leader, Namor. Without their King and protector, the Wakandan people need to stand up for themselves and protect their legacy, now led by the sister of the late King, Shuri.

Shuri played a pivotal role even when King T'Challa was alive and served her country through the technological developments she made. Her genius-level intellect is something to be reckoned with even within the MCU and comes close to that of billionaire, philanthropic, and genius Tony Stark. With vibranium at her disposal, Shuri has been able to invent new and impressive techniques to support her allies.

A still from Black Panther (Image via Marvel)

Top 3 futuristic inventions by Shuri in Black Panther that came to Wakanda's rescue

1) The new generation Panther Habit

Shuri is one of the most intelligent minds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We all know and love Tony Stark, the wisest man on Earth 616, who created the Iron Man suit and led the Avengers in countless battles to save the fate of the Universe. While the Iron Man suit is a brilliant piece of technology, it has also become iconic. As we all know, superheroes are known for their suits, and they also play a huge role in combat.

Black Panther also has an iconic suit - the Panther Habit. The Panther Habit is a vibranium-lined suit worn by the one who bears Bast's blessings and becomes Wakanda's ruler. The black all-body suit is another mind-blowing technology developed by none other than Shuri.

With a vibranium weave, it is incredibly resilient to damage. Developed further by Shuri, it was made by nanotechnology, which facilitated storing the whole suit in the Wakandan necklace. Another feature added was the capability to store kinetic energy and release it at will. This all makes the Panther Habit a fantastic piece of technology, and Shuri deserves praise.

2) The Maglev train

Wakandan Maglev Train in the Great Mound (Image via Marvel)

The Wakandan Maglev train is also a development by Shuri that shows how vital her intellect was to the nation. The advanced railway system utilizes magnetic levitation to move the train at extremely high speeds through the capital of Wakanda, Birnin Zana, also known as the Golden City. It is primarily used as a mode of public transportation.

Another use of the Maglev train is transporting the vibranium from the Great Mound at high speeds. However, raw vibranium is volatile, and moving it at high speeds has its own risks. For that reason, Shuri had developed a sonic stabilizer around the railway system, which deactivated the powers of the vibranium during transit, making it possible to move it at high speeds.

This technology was pivotal in the 2018 movie Black Panther, as T'Challa used it to temporarily deactivate the vibranium-laced Panther Hide of Killmonger during their decisive fight and land the final blow.

3) EMP Disc

The EMP disc is arguably the most advanced piece of technology developed by Shuri. The EMP disc allows any vehicle to become a remote-controlled device from Shuri's stable. As soon as the disc lands on any vehicle and is activated, a simulation is created around the sand table. This makes it possible for the user to remotely use any vehicle from a distance, as long as it is functional.

The EMP disc can be seen by Shuri herself when she helps her brother T'Challa in chasing Ulysses Klaue, a black markets dealer dealing in vibranium. She drives a car remotely from her lab in Wakanda while her brother chases Klaue atop the vehicle as the Black Panther. This was happening thousands of miles away in Busan, South Korea. Towards the movie's end, the EMP disc also makes it possible for Ross to maneuver a Royal Talon Fighter to successfully chase and shoot down an aircraft smuggling vibranium out of Wakanda.

While Shuri has a lot of other cool and futuristic inventions, these are some of our top picks. This proves her intellectual prowess and efficiency in handling and utilizing vibranium to develop advanced technologies.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to release in theaters on November 11, 2022, and will have Shuri as a central character, the one who takes the helms of Wakanda as its ruler after the death of her brother, the late King T'CHalla. Be sure to get your tickets beforehand, as it has already made some serious noise at the box office.

