Was that Shuri in the suit? Breaking down the new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

With the release of a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we have several new information regarding the film. While the trailer featured the original concept of Wakanda going to war with Atlantis/Talocan, we got to see a new look at Namor's powers, which hinted at some comic abilities that might have confirmed his mutation.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's trailer also featured a huge surprise at the end that has created way more questions than answers, and it looks like the film is going to be jam-packed with a bunch of stuff. So, let's break down the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and see what new things we learned from it.

Breaking down Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's new trailer

Namor's winged feet

Namor using his winged feet (Image via Marvel Studios)

The first thing that is noticeable in the trailer is Namor's feet. In the comics, Namor is a mutant, and with Tenoch Huerta confirming that Namor is set to be a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well, it is great to see that happening. There is a certain stigma regarding the fact that the MCU doesn't like embracing the goofier concepts from the comics, so this was definitely a treat to see.

Wakanda being flooded

The flooding of Wakanda's throne room (Image via Marvel Studios)

It looks like Wakanda is about to be flooded. With Namor bringing his full wrath to the nation (the reason remains yet to be known), it seems like Wakanda might be underwater by the time the film hits its main credits. This certainly might cause a lot of casualties, and it looks like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might cause a huge shift for Wakanda.

This is reminiscent of the comics, which saw Atlantis attack Wakanda many times and flood the nation as well. Moreover, the film will be picking up from the original rivalry between T'Challa and Namor, but the story won't be the same due to the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman.

Namor killing Queen Ramonda?

Namor attacking Queen Ramonda (Image via Marvel Studios)

With the story feeling like it will be centered on Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda, we might see the last of her over here. With the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever featuring a scene where Ramonda is standing in front of a window with Namor's silhouette looking like he is ready to drive a spear through it, we might see the last of the Queen of Wakanda in this movie.

New Black Panther

The new Black Panther (Image via Marvel Studios)

The trailer finally ends with a stinger that showcases the new Black Panther in action. While teased in the last trailer, many had questions about who was in the suit. It looks like the new trailer might have finally answered it to being Shuri in the new suit. With the trailer hinting towards her taking up the mantle, it's safe to assume that this might be the case.

This would be in line with the comics that see Shuri take up the mantle of the Black Panther. Going forward, she might be our new hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be releasing in theaters on November 11, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes