“It's tough to be alive now”: Timothee Chalamet opens up about the struggles of social media age

American actor Timothee Chalamet opened up about the pressures of young people living in the age of social media.

On September 2, 2022, while talking to the press at the Venice Film Festival about his forthcoming film Bones & All, the 26-year-old star drew parallels from the role he played in Luca Guadagino’s film, which is set in the 80s when social media did not exist. He said:

“To be young now, and to be young whenever—I can only speak for my generation—is to be intensely judged. I can’t imagine what it is to grow up with the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in.”

Timothée Chalamet Fans @TimotheeUpdates (via W Magazine) Timothée Chalamet tonight in Venice(via W Magazine) Timothée Chalamet tonight in Venice 🌟 (via W Magazine) https://t.co/NXhvPTW3n5

In the forthcoming film, which is based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis of the same name, Chalamet will star as Lee alongside Taylor Russell's Maren. He further went onto say:

"Without casting judgment on that, you can find your tribe there, but I think it's tough to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air — or it smells like it — and, without being pretentious, that's why hopefully movies matter, because that's the role of the artist… to shine a light on what's going on."

Nicolò Grasso at #Venezia79 @nickygra97 BONES & ALL. Guadagnino is back with a horror romance that links the loneliness of cannibals with the isolation of queer people in 1980s America. Taylor Russell is stunning and her chemistry with Timothée Chalamet makes for a touching love story. I ate it up! #Venice79 BONES & ALL. Guadagnino is back with a horror romance that links the loneliness of cannibals with the isolation of queer people in 1980s America. Taylor Russell is stunning and her chemistry with Timothée Chalamet makes for a touching love story. I ate it up! #Venice79 https://t.co/TAJlW1Ll2x

Timothee Chalamet was "dying" to work with Luca Guadagnino

Chalamet had previously collaborated with Luca Guadagnino in 2017's film Call Me By Your Name, co-starring actor Armie Hammer. And while speaking at the press conference in Venice, the Hot Summer Nights star revealed that he was excited to work with Bones & All director once again:

“That story is about someone who’s on a prophecy—on a path, and can’t get off it. I was dying to work with Luca again to tell a story that was grounded like the first story we told, only this time in the American Midwest in the ‘80s about people that are disenfranchised in every way possible.”

Bones & All is based around Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell, who play the characters of two cannibalistic lovers who take a 3,000-mile trip across America while dealing with their dark pasts.

Aside from the duo, the film also stars Chloë Sevigny, Michael Stuhlbarg, Mark Rylance, David Gordon Green, Max Soliz, Johanna McGinley, Francesca Scorsese, Madeleine Hall, and many more.

Timothée Chalamet’s lover @sametimothee But real talk- this man deserves every single award and nomination coming his way. He’s one of the most phenomenal actors of his generation, his commitment to his craft is astounding, there isn’t a single selfish or prideful bone in his body (no pun intended). #TimotheeChalamet But real talk- this man deserves every single award and nomination coming his way. He’s one of the most phenomenal actors of his generation, his commitment to his craft is astounding, there isn’t a single selfish or prideful bone in his body (no pun intended). #TimotheeChalamet https://t.co/gzzEspdUS0

For its Venice Film Festival premiere, Timothee Chalamet donned a backless outfit by designer Haider Ackermann. His ensemble comprised of a red shimmering halter top, red pants, and black leather boots, completing the look with black Ray-Bans.

Timothee Chalamet last appeared in Adam McKay's directorial film Don't Look Up and Denis Villeneuve's Dune. He will next star in Wonka and Dune: Part Two.

