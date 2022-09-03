"This #ArmieHammer doc is nasty": Twitter users disgusted post Armie Hammer documentary revelations 

A Discovery+ docuseries, titled House of Hammer, just dropped on the streamer, making "disgusting" revelations about the vicious rumors surrounding the Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer and his dysfunctional and bizarre family.

Twitter users, as always, have refused to hold back their thoughts on the latest documentary. Since then, the platform has been swarmed with conflicting opinions, with some disgusted by the revelations and Hammer's alleged behavior, and others rushing to his support in his time of dire need.

Κωνσταντινα Μπ @marveyforlife The final portrait: #ArmieHammer with his magnificent talent gives life and light to this story about the strugles of artistic process! #supportarmiehammer The final portrait: #ArmieHammer with his magnificent talent gives life and light to this story about the strugles of artistic process! #supportarmiehammer

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

The high-profile Hollywood actor has been making headlines because of other things besides blockbuster films. It began when allegations of assault, r*pe, mental abuse, and cannibalism first surfaced on social media. Multiple women have come forward ever since, accusing Hammer of abuse. An anonymous Instagram account even posted screenshots of his chats with numerous victims.

The docuseries examines some of his alleged s*xual assault victims, including some of Hammer's exes, and their experiences with the famed actor. House of Hammer also delves into the history of generational abuse the Hammer men inflicted on those around them.

Although the actor's army of Twitter users have defended him on every note, those against him have successfully put across their points concerning the actor's unacceptable behavior.

Twitter users discuss alleged abuser Armie Hammer's "sick" behavior post documentary revelations

Ever since the premiere of House of Hammer on Discovery+, a war has been waged on Twitter between supporters, aka Armie Hammer's army, and non-supporters, arguing whether allegations against the prominent Hollywood actor are true or not. His "army" of supporters, partly owing to his good looks and partly to his outstanding talents, believe he is innocent.

However, others refuse to believe his innocence in the alleged crimes, calling him a "sick" man while also questioning his familial roots and calling his family Russian spies. Users have also expressed their wish to see him locked up.

Jen 🌱 @veganmacaron Here we go with assault on victims rather than holding an abuser to account. Pinterest defense? Blind loyalty to some dude you’ve never met? This world is so sick #ArmieHammer needs to be LOCKED THE F UP! @HouseofHammer Here we go with assault on victims rather than holding an abuser to account. Pinterest defense? Blind loyalty to some dude you’ve never met? This world is so sick #ArmieHammer needs to be LOCKED THE F UP! @HouseofHammer

Linda McInerney @Lindac0401 #armiehammer is SICK and he comes from a family of Russian spies #armiehammer is SICK and he comes from a family of Russian spies

BangAGongNotBong *fail* @IntelectualyTal @TMZ @armiehammer @RobertDowneyJr @LAPD #ArmieHammer groomed women, stalked women & terrorized women across many social media platforms not to mention possessing a FINSTA acct. Those messages? Digital traces which detail crimes. In 2022, you are trying to tell me @LADAOffice your office could not build a case vs him? @TMZ @armiehammer @RobertDowneyJr @LAPD #ArmieHammer groomed women, stalked women & terrorized women across many social media platforms not to mention possessing a FINSTA acct. Those messages? Digital traces which detail crimes. In 2022, you are trying to tell me @LADAOffice your office could not build a case vs him?

Many users even called the documentary series "insane," "wild," "but not surprising," alleging that Armie Hammer used his money, resources, and powerful background to get away with his unacceptable actions over the years.

Kayla @bbyclucks my sister’s defense of #ArmieHammer “is he weird? yeah, but at least he’s nice about it. he’s like hey can i buy a rib or like hey can you cut off your finger? like other cannibals would just take it but like at least he asked” my sister’s defense of #ArmieHammer “is he weird? yeah, but at least he’s nice about it. he’s like hey can i buy a rib or like hey can you cut off your finger? like other cannibals would just take it but like at least he asked”

However, Armie Hammer's supporters believe that the man they see on screen is incapable of the allegations raised against him.

Martha I.G. @MarthigMartha 🏽#armiehammer

#supportarmiehammer️ twitter.com/peachytweets11… Peachykeentastic @peachytweets111 When you take the time to watch #ArmieHammer ‘s interviews, you can so easily see and hear the good that is at his core. He speaks genuinely about the things that matter - and in a way that requires so much forethought. It’s beautiful to witness When you take the time to watch #ArmieHammer ‘s interviews, you can so easily see and hear the good that is at his core. He speaks genuinely about the things that matter - and in a way that requires so much forethought. It’s beautiful to witness 💗 Exactly! That's how I felt when I learnt (almost a year after the big sh*t show) about the allegations of those women regarding Armie. I just knew that the man you can see in those interviews would not do what they said was "done to them"❣️ Exactly! That's how I felt when I learnt (almost a year after the big sh*t show) about the allegations of those women regarding Armie. I just knew that the man you can see in those interviews would not do what they said was "done to them"❣️👍🏽#armiehammer😍#supportarmiehammer️💖 twitter.com/peachytweets11…

Some even attempted to discredit the alleged victims' accounts, calling them "liars" and trying to prove Hammer's innocence in the case. His loyal fans claim that this is an attempt to slander the actor's name, ruin his reputation, and manipulate people.

efratbassan @efratbassan Let's Slander #ArmieHammer for Money & Fame aka #HouseOfHammer presents FALSE accusations & GOSSIP in a peculiar way to manipulate ppl & ruin his reputation, NO victims NO crimes committed & NOT even legitimate claims. For REAL info & FACTS check these accs' highlights on ig Let's Slander #ArmieHammer for Money & Fame aka #HouseOfHammer presents FALSE accusations & GOSSIP in a peculiar way to manipulate ppl & ruin his reputation, NO victims NO crimes committed & NOT even legitimate claims. For REAL info & FACTS check these accs' highlights on ig 👇 https://t.co/TMggYw2rbl

More about the Armie Hammer docuseries, House of Hammer

Investigation Discovery @DiscoveryID



In one week, stream

@discoveryplus



youtube.com/watch?v=FIQ80m… Cannibalism is just the tip of the iceberg. You have no idea how dark this story gets.In one week, stream #HouseOfHammer on Cannibalism is just the tip of the iceberg. You have no idea how dark this story gets.In one week, stream #HouseOfHammer on @discoveryplusyoutube.com/watch?v=FIQ80m… https://t.co/6THE71trkQ

The House of Hammer docuseries exposes unsettling private messages sent by Armie Hammer to multiple women and alleged victims, revolving around subjects such as cannibalism. The allegations against Hammer include his wishes and intentions to cut off the ribs of two women who have accused him of s*xual assault. He allegedly wished to fry their body parts and consume them.

The docuseries also exposes the dark secrets of the all-powerful Hammer family and the Hollywood actor's current reputation as a substance abuser. Additionally, Julia Morrison and Courtney Vucekovich, Hammer's former partners, made special guest appearances in the House of Hammer to share their personal experiences with the actor.

As per Discovery+'s official synopsis, the docuseries is all about:

"Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain. Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg."

It further reads:

"Through a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light. Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild."

Watch House of Hammer, which is currently streaming on Discovery+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar