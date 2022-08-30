Who is Julia aka Jelly Morrison? Meet the actor who exposes Armie Hammer's disturbing texts in House of Hammer trailer

Julia aka Jelly Morrison will be seen in the upcoming Discovery+ documentary House of Hammer.

The docu-series follows the generational abuse of power in the family of actor Armie Hammer, who has been facing allegations of s*xual abuse, r*pe, and cannibalism, since 2021.

Morrison is Hammer's ex-girlfriend who will testify about her violent relationship with the Call Me By Your Name star.

House of Hammer is scheduled to release on Discovery+, on Friday, September 2, at 3:01 a.m. EST.

A shocking Hollywood scandal rips open the Hammer family's perfect façade.The family's dark secrets finally come to light in #HouseofHammer, coming to #discoveryplus on September 2nd.

Discovery+ synopsis of the documentary reads:

"Through a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light. Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild."

In addition to Morrison, the House of Hammer will include Courtney Vucekovich and Hammer's estranged aunt Casey Hammer. Read on to find out more about Julia Morrison.

Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of sexual abuse

Julia Morrison will expose Armie Hammer in House of Hammer

Julia Morrison and Mark Consuelos in 'Alpha House' (Image via IMDb)

Julia Morrison will be seen in House of Hammer, a documentary about Armie Hammer and his family. Morrison will testify as both a witness and a victim of his sexual abuse.

Morrison is a Brooklyn-based writer and artist who appeared in visual artist Sarah Bahbah's Instagram project For Arabella, described by White Hot Magazine as "a photographic study of a toxic relationship." This is how Hammer found her and contacted her through Instagram.

While Morrison had initially missed Hammer's text, she got to know of it from a woman that Hammer used to follow her. The two started talking but never met in person.

After allegations against Hammer resurfaced, Morrison decided to auction the texts between them as NFTs, making them the first 'Me Too' evidence to be sold. These texts emphasised Hammer's s*xual aggressiveness.

One particular text read:

I have a fantasy of having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night making their body free use. And seeing if they will f*** strangers for me.

The texts also emphasised Hammer's obsession with s*xually enslaving his partners. In one such text to Morrison, Hammer wrote:

"You don't think or worry about anything except being a good little pet. My own personal slave. In return you will be worshipped, fed, and f***ed."

Morrison is joined by more voices

In addition to Morrison, the documentary will feature Hammer's former partner Courtney Vucekovich and Armie's aunt Casey Hammer.

Vucekovich recalled being violently bound by ropes around her neck, wrist, and ankles in the trailer. She also shared pictures of the rope coils Hammer had sent her, which they later used during their s*xual encounter.

She explained:

"I'm just closing my eyes until it's over."

Vucekovich has been questioned numerous times about Hammer's "cannibalistic urges," which she finds unsurprising. The three-part documentary series is co-produced by Casey Hammer, who claimed in her 2015 memoir, Surviving My Birthright, that her father sexually abused her as a child.

In the trailer, Casey Hammer can be heard saying:

"When all this came out about Armie, I was not shocked. You just don't wake up and become this dark controller, abuser. This behavior, it's deep rooted."

House of Hammer will stream on Discovery+ on Friday, September 2, at 3:01 a.m. EST.

