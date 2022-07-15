Who is Armie Hammer related to? Lineage explored amid reports of actor being broke after being cut off from family funds

American actor Armie Hammer is reportedly broke and selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands.

A source told PEOPLE Magazine that 35-year-old Hammer now works at Morritt's Resort in Grand Cayman in its sales department "because he needs the money."

The source added:

"His dad won't help him anymore and he's been cut off, so he got to work."

Another source told Variety that Armie is "working at a cubicle" because he is "totally broke" and "trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family."

The outlet also reported that the actor is living in an apartment in the Cayman Islands to stay close to his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers and two kids, Harper and Ford.

Armie Hammer has been making headlines for quite some time now after reports of his s*xual abuse and cannibalism claims were made public. This has led to several reports about his family and personal life coming to the limelight.

Armie Hammer comes from a wealthy, opulent family

Armand Hammer (Image via Keystone Features/Getty)

Armie Hammer is the son of businessman Michael Armand Hammer and Dru Ann Mobley. Moreover, the actor is the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer.

Armand, whose net worth was estimated to be $800 million at the time of his death, became a millionaire in the 1910s during Prohibition by a ginger extract which contained high levels of alcohol to drugstores. Aside from that, Armand earned money from breeding cattle and dealing in art.

According to reports, Armie's great-grandfather invested money acquired from his third wife into two wells belonging to oil company Occidental Petroleum.

The wealthy owner of Occidental Petroleum, Armand Hammer (Image via John Bryson/Getty)

After buying a majority stake in the company, Armand became one of the most renowned names among high-profile people like Colonel Gaddafi and Prince Charles. Reports also suggest that he was additionally into "laundering money, bribing his way into the oil business" and using artwork to provide money for "Soviet espionage."

After Armie's great-grandfather passed away in 1990, his father Michael inherited more than $180 million fortune from his family's business.

Aside from handling the family's oil business, Michael also owns other businesses like Hammer Productions and Hammer Gallaries.

Armie Hammer's grandfather, Julian Armand Hammer "caused too much trouble"

After Armand Hammer passed away, his own son, Julian, was only given $250,000 from the family fortune, because he reportedly "caused too much trouble."

As per Insider, on his 26th birthday, Armie's grandfather Julian killed a man in 1955 at his Los Angeles residence over an alleged gambling debt. He was arrested but released soon after Armand sent $50,000 cash to a Los Angeles-based lawyer, as per Vanity Fair.

Moreover, Julian's daughter and Michael's sister Casey also claimed in her 2015 memoir, Surviving My Birthright, that her father s*xually abused her when she was little, aside from many other family members. Julian passed away in 1996.

Armie Hammer's explosive allegations involving his cannibalism and r*pe fantasies came to the media's attention in January 2021. As per the accusations, Hammer told the two women who accused him of abuse and s*xual assault that he wanted to remove their ribs, cook, and eat them.

The actor had also allegedly sliced an A into one of his partner's thighs before he sucked the blood out of it.

