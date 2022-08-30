What time will House of Hammer episodes air on Discovery Plus? Release date, plot and more on Armie Hammer documentary

The Discovery+ documentary, House of Hammer, will be released on the platform on Friday, September 2, at 3:01 a.m. EST. The documentary series traces generations of Armie Hammer's family in the wake of s*xual abuse allegations against the actor.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Hammer, renowned for his role in Luca Guadagnino's film Call Me By Your Name, was accused of r*pe, s*xual abuse, and cannibalism after texts laced with s*xually explicit language, allegedly from the actor, started doing the rounds in January 2021.

The documentary series focuses on certain victims of s*xual abuse, including Hammer's former partners, and their experience with the Death on the Nile actor. House of Hammer will also witness Hammer's estranged aunt, Casey Hammer, reveal the generational abuse of power in the Hammer family.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming House of Hammer documentary.

Armie Hammer documentary, House of Hammer: Plot and other information

Armie Hammer and Lily James in 'Rebecca' (Image via IMDb)

The documentary, House of Hammer, will premiere on Discovery+ on September 2. The investigative documentary is directed by Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs, among others. It follows generations of abuse that the men in the Hammer family inflicted on their members and those around them.

While information about the episodes is under wraps, the Discovery+ synopsis of the documentary reads:

" Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain. Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg."

It adds:

" Through a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light. Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild."

The House of Hammer series will reveal disturbing messages that Hammer shared with women, including texts on cannibalism. According to the accusations levelled against him, Hammer told the two women who accused him of abuse and s*xual assault that he wanted to remove their ribs, cook them, and eat them.

House of Hammer will also come with exclusive appearances by Hammer's former partners, Julia Morrison and Courtney Vucekovich.

"I am here to talk about what happened in my relationship with Armie Hammer," said Vucekovich at the beginning of the trailer for the documentary series released on August 10.

Vucekovich also recalled when she received the following text from Hammer.

"I'm 100% a cannibal."

Casey Hammer, who claimed in her 2015 memoir, Surviving My Birthright, that her father, Julian Hammer, s*xually abused her when she was little said the following in the trailer.

" On the outside, we were a perfect family, but magnify succession a million times and it was my family,"

Casey added:

" Every generation of my family has been involved in dark misdeeds, and it just gets worse, and worse, and worse. I know my grandfather had a dark side. I saw my father's darkside firsthand, and I have seen my brother's (Michael Hammer) darkside. It was like a monster unleashed. Now, it's Armie Hammer."

Hammer and his lawyers have continued to deny the allegations, and the actor even called the victims out in the beginning on social media. He was dropped from multiple projects after a downpour of evidence in the form of text message exchanges between Hammer and other women established that the actor had also threatened to kill one accuser.

Watch House of Hammer on Discovery+ from September 2, 2022.

