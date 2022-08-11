Who is Casey Hammer? Armie Hammer cannibal texts and voice notes revealed in harrowing House of Hammer trailer

On August 10, Discovery+ released the official trailer of House of Hammer, which would showcase the accusations against actor Armie Hammer. The Call Me By Your Name star was accused of s*xual abuse in 2021, and the documentary will follow his alleged victims who spoke up against him.

In early 2021, an Instagram account disclosed seemingly private chats between Hammer and various women, in which he had indulged his s*xual fantasies that referenced abuse, cannibalism, and r*pe. While Hammer and his lawyers have since consistently denied such claims, these allegations and their media coverage have plagued the actor.

The first trailer released by Discovery+ included testimonies from Hammer’s exes, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison. The reportedly three-part series will also focus on the actor’s family history.

What is known about Armie Hammer’s aunt Casey Hammer?

Casey Hammer in the trailer of the docu-series (Image via Discovery+/YouTube)

The trailer showcased that the documentary will also have a family insider who speaks about the history of allegations against them and Armie Hammer. The actor’s aunt, Casey Hammer, appears in the documentary.

Casey Layne Hammer is the daughter of Julian Armand Hammer, the granddaughter of business tycoon Dr. Armand Hammer. The latter was the chief and president of Occidental Petroleum. According to her IMDb profile bio, Casey Hammer acted in the 1992 film Leap of Faith. She is a graduate in business from Pepperdine University and is also a licensed Feng Shui consultant.

In the trailer, Casey Hammer said:

“I’m about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family.”

Hammer family’s controversial past

Casey Hammer’s statement from the trailer was a reference to the controversies surrounding Armie Hammer’s family prior to his s*xual abuse and possible cannibalism allegations. In 1919, Armand Hammer’s father Julius was under surveillance for his views which favored communism. At the time, a young Russian woman named Marie Oganesoff reportedly visited Hammer’s medical practice, which was situated at his residence in Bronx, New York City.

The woman reportedly wanted an abortion due to previous complications. Following the abortion done by Julius Hammer, Oganesoff passed away from pneumonia within days. According to the 2011 book Death and Oil: The True Story of the Piper Alpha Disaster on the North Sea by Bradford Matsen, Julius Hammer was convicted and found guilty of first-degree manslaughter. This led to his imprisonment in Sing Sing prison for over three years.

Meanwhile, Variety found that Armand Hammer’s son and Casey Hammer’s father Julian were accused of killing a man in 1955. The reported murder at Hammer’s Los Angeles home was allegedly following a gambling debt. However, Julian Hammer was later acquitted of the charges after he claimed that the man was killed in self-defense.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates The trailer for ‘House of Hammer’ has been released.



“Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain. Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg.” The trailer for ‘House of Hammer’ has been released.“Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain. Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg.” https://t.co/A9n6V0iIpz

In 2015, Casey Hammer accused her father of s*xual abuse in her book Surviving My Birthright. She alleged that her father had s*xually abused her when she was a child and claimed that Julian Hammer was abusive to other family members as well.

Armie Hammer’s controversial messages and voice notes showcased in the trailer of docu-series

Pop Base @PopBase Alleged text message from Armie Hammer to one of his exes, admitting to being a ‘cannibal.’



(via Discovery+) Alleged text message from Armie Hammer to one of his exes, admitting to being a ‘cannibal.’(via Discovery+) https://t.co/pwKPcyFao0

The three-minute trailer showcased an alleged note from Armie Hammer to one of the reported victims. The note read:

“I am going to bite the f**k out of you.”

Meanwhile, a voice note from Armie Hammer reportedly stated:

“My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you.”

Another alleged message from Armie Hammer reportedly said:

“I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use.”

The House of Hammer documentary by Discovery+ and production studio Talos Films will hit the streaming service on September 2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish