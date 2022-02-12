Who is Paige Lorenze? All about Armie Hammer's ex as she declares her love for Morgan Wallen on Instagram

Country singer Morgan Wallen and model Paige Lorenze have confirmed their relationship on Instagram. The latter infamously dated Armie Hammer, who made headlines for engaging in traumatizing intimate encounters.

In a January 2021 interview, she stated that Hammer carved his initials onto her hip during their brief relationship.

Page Six confirmed that Paige Lorenze and her 24-year-old musician boyfriend were dating for nearly a year before the Instagram announcement. The former displayed their relationship on her Instagram story today:

Paige Lorenze's recent Instagram story with Morgan Wallen (Image via paigelorenze/Instagram)

She also shared a series of videos of herself dancing to the Sand In My Boots singer's music at his Madison Square Garden concert, which took place earlier in the week.

How old is Paige Lorenze, and all about her?

The Boston native is 24. Apart from being a model, Paige Lorenze has her own YouTube channel where she posts vlogs. She mostly posts travel, beauty, and fashion content and has 42.6k subscribers.

She has also showcased her business-mindedness and charitable nature by launching her clothing line, Dairy Girl. Paige sells clothes and accessories that highlight a love for dairy products.

While explaining her love for milk, the fashion entrepreneur revealed the inspiration behind making the collection on Instagram:

"Although Dairy Girl Summer was inspired by the movement to go back to whole milk (tbh I never stopped drinking it), the merch has a much deeper meaning to me."

She added:

"It reminds me of Vermont. it reminds me of driving by seemingly endless fields of dairy cows and occasionally getting to stop and say, 'Hi.' It reminds me of how much I love trucker hats because that's all we wore as skiers, how much I loved stealing boys oversized sweatshirts, how much I love being on farms. ethical ones, that is."

The brand's Instagram page claims that $2 from each order goes to the New England Farmers Union, which helps family farmers.

Though she has retired, the model was a professional ski racer. According to FIS Ski, Lorenze competed in several events between 2014 and 2016. She learned the same from Burke Mountain Academy.

Lorenze graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York City. She also got a major from The New School in the Big Apple.

Also Read Article Continues below

The former athlete studied media studies while concentrating on media and social change. She also minored in design studies.

Edited by Ravi Iyer