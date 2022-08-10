What did Peter Nygard do? Charges explored ahead of Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard documentary

WARNING: This article contains graphic content related to s*xual violence.

The three-part documentary series, Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard, based on a CBC podcast, will premiere on Starz on August 12, 2022. Directed by Deborah Wainwright and produced by Blue Ant Studios, Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard will tell the stories of fashion mogul Peter Nygard's survivors.

Nygard has been accused of preying on women and young girls in the U.S., Canada, and the Bahamas, his crimes spanning over four decades since late 1980s. As per a report by CBC, the list of his victims could very well range into the hundreds.

For so long, Nygard had managed to silence women who dared to speak up using his money and power. Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard will uncover decades of abuse committed by the disgraced fashion mogul.

Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard will do so through conversations with survivors, former employees, family members, investigative journalists, and law enforcement personnel.

Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard - Who was Peter Nygard and what did he do?

Peter Nygard is a Finnish-Canadian executive who rose up the ranks when he established his women's apparel company called Nygard International. The company's Canadian headquarters were located in Toronto while its world headquarters were in New York.

Following accusations of long-term s*x trafficking, r*pe, and racketeering, the FBI raided his company's offices. In December 2020, Nygard was arrested in Winnipeg and charged with multiple counts of s*xual assault.

According to NBC News, Nygard used his resources to recruit adult and minor female victims for personal s*xual gratification and that of his business associates. U.S. prosecutors alleged that he would frequently target women who came from disadvantaged economic backgrounds and were being abused.

Nygard used to throw "pamper parties" where he would prey upon his victims by luring them using food, drinks, and spa services. Many of his victims were initially forced to have s*x with him through false promises of modeling or fashion industry jobs, supply of alcohol and/or drugs. At times, he also abused them without their knowledge after having drugged their drinks.

The indictment against Nygard also alleged that he would pressure, manipulate, intimidate, degrade, threaten, and force women at clubs to engage in s*x with other men. He would also frequently force his victims to engage in group s*x activity without their consent.

Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard - What are the charges against Peter Nygard?

On December 15, 2020, the former head of the multi-million dollar company was arrested in Winnipeg for extradition to the U.S. This was done in connection with the events that allegedly took place between 1987 and 2006.

In 2019, the Bahamian police began investigating into six allegations of r*pe made against Nygard, with all the alleged victims being under 16 years of age. In February 2020, 10 women filed a class-action lawsuit against him in New York. The women alleged that he r*ped them at his Bahamas residence between 2008 and 2015. They also accused him of maintaining a s*x trafficking ring.

By June 2020, the number of plaintiffs in the class-action suit had risen to 57. However, the class-action suit was placed on hold while the criminal investigation was taking place.

As of June 2022, Nygard, now 81, is accused of 11 counts of s*xual assault and three counts of forcible confinement in Toronto. He's being held in prison there until he can be extradited to the U.S. His bail pleas have been rejected and he will be extradited after the Canadian charges are resolved.

The charges against Nygard also include racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit s*x trafficking, trafficking of minors, forced s*x trafficking, and transportation of a minor for prostitution.

So far, none of the charges against Nygard have been proven in court and he continues to vehemently deny any and all allegations against him.

Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard will premiere on August 12, 2022 on Starz.

