"He didn't ask for consent or anything": TikToker alleges that Jake Paul assaulted her at his house

The latest influencer to be accused of sexual assault is Jake Paul. A TikToker recently released a YouTube video where she recounted her alleged encounter with the younger Paul brother.

In a shocking development, a TikToker by the name of Justine Paradise released a 20 minute long video highlighting her alleged ordeal at the hands of Jake Paul. She claimed the incident took place in the month of July 2019 at the Team 10 house in Calabasas.

*SERIOUS* CW: Sexual Assault



Jake Paul allegedly sexually assaulted TikToker Justine Paradise. Justine says she rejected Jake, telling him no, but Jake allegedly said "If nothing is going to happen, then what's the point?" She later alleges Jake allegedly forced himself on her. pic.twitter.com/hpQ1kNeiNU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 9, 2021

In light of these concerning allegations, several Twitter users soon began to weigh in on the Jake Paul assault allegations.

Internet reacts as TikToker alleges she was sexually assaulted by Jake Paul in 2019

At the beginning of her video, Justine explained how she came to know Jake through her mutual friends and how they ended up at his place

When she initially met him, she revealed that he came across as socially awkward after asking for her number. He would persistently text her even if they were both in the same room.

Advertisement

Despite feeling a tad uncomfortable as well as intimidated, she continued to engage in conversation with him for a while.

She then revealed how one day out of the blue, he pulled her into a corner and kissed her:

"One day I was at the studio and Jake pulled me into this like this little corner area in the studio and started kissing me and I was fine with that. I did think he was cute , I did want to kiss him. That was fine, that wasn't the issue. It was weird because the place he kissed me was like in front of everyone, so he was kind of showing off to his friends. "

After the encounter above, she then recalled the day of the alleged assault, which reportedly took place in Jake Paul's room.

She claimed that despite rejecting his advances, he allegedly forced himself upon her:

"Jake grabs my hand and starts walking with me and he brings me to his room. I thought it was fine to kiss him because I thought he would stop if I didn't want to do anything else . At one point he said "If nothing is going to happen, then what's the point?" He didn't ask for consent or anything and then he just shoved himself on me, that's not okay at no level at all. "

She also proceeded to attach screenshots of DMs between them, as well as her own Snapchat story from the day of the alleged assault as proof of her whereabouts.

Advertisement

She ended her video by stating that her video was an attempt to draw attention to Jake Paul's actions as she ultimately issued a word of caution for all his fans who one day might end up in a similar situation as hers.

Here are some of the reactions, as the online community responded to the recent allegations against Jake Paul and extended support to his alleged victim:

What the actual hell bro?! is this becoming like a normal thing now? now, all we see is people coming in of being s*exualy assaulted and manipulated by influencers and celebs, this isn't cool and very serious. this can scar a persons life completely. this needs to be stoped. — stxrclouds (@stxrclouds) April 9, 2021

ive been waiting for something like this to happen 😐😐 jake always seemed like he’d do this. — blvckdiice (@blvckdiice2) April 9, 2021

these CELEBRITIES need to get a hold of themsleves and be held accountable with reprimansions sooner than later — Lisa Clinton (@LisaCli58023800) April 9, 2021

Why don't these people go to the police? Jake needs to be charged and dealt with by the law. — 🖤☆Twisted Angel☆🖤 (@Twistedphoenix9) April 9, 2021

Not surprised it’s Jake Paul.

My heart goes out to her.

Why do we keep giving him a platform? — Elie ミ☆ (@everytimespearl) April 9, 2021

Advertisement

fuck jake paul, shoulda been locked up years ago he's a danger to society — J Ⴟ (@itstotallyjen) April 9, 2021

Image via JustineParadise/ YouTube

Image via JustineParadise/ YouTube

Image via JustineParadise/ YouTube

Advertisement

As dissent continues to mount online, the community awaits an accountable response from Jake Paul regarding the shocking allegations that have surfaced online recently.