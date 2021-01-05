When Jake Paul's Calabasas home was raided by the FBI

On 5th August 2020, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided YouTube sensation Jake Paul's home in Calabasas, California.

In an official statement released thereafter, the Bureau confirmed that it raided Paul's home to investigate the alleged looting that took place at a mall in Scottsdale, Arizona in May. Jake Paul was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly for allegedly lighting fireworks and partaking in the 'looting' at the mall, which was close to the site of a Black Lives Matter protest rally.

Jake Paul later spoke in depth about the FBI raid conducted on his home and said that it was indeed related to the “looting” incident at the mall in Arizona. In a video captured by TMZ, Paul said that he was surprised to see the kind of rumors going around surrounding the incident and decided to clarify what it all was about.

“There are rumors about it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me or my character, and the shit that people are making up is absolutely absurd. My goal right now is to focus on myself, boxing, music.

Without delving into further details of the case, Paul stressed that his home was raided by the FBI only because of the looting and riots that took place at the mall in Arizona and nothing else.

“Just to clarify things and set the record straight, the FBI raid is entirely related to the Arizona looting situation that had happened, and it is an investigation”.

Jake Paul landed in trouble for lighting fireworks at protest rally for 'Black Lives Matter' movement

After a video of him surfaced on the internet, Jake Paul was linked with the looting and the unlawful assembly at a mall in Arizona. In the video, Jake Paul is seen lighting fireworks with his friends outside the aforementioned mall.

Although it remains unknown exactly what the FBI was looking for at Jake Paul's residence, they reportedly seized multiple firearms from the mansion in Calabasas.

UPDATE: Authorities have seized multiple firearms from the Calabasas home of YouTube Star Jake Paul after the FBI served a search warrant early this morning https://t.co/oOkiwY7kSz pic.twitter.com/NDLFGakPmY — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 5, 2020

In a subsequently released statement to the L.A. Times, the FBI stated that it was executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas which is related to an ongoing investigation. The spokesman for the Bureau further stated that the nature of the investigation could not be disclosed and confirmed no arrests were made concerning the incident.

“The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation. The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned.”

Jake Paul has recently challenged UFC star Conor McGregor to an exhibition boxing match. Paul is unbeaten in his boxing career and has two knockout victories. McGregor fought and lost once inside the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather in 2017.