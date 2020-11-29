Watch: Jake Paul claims he will knock UFC star Conor McGregor out after win against Nate Robinson

YouTuber Jake Paul got his second professional boxing win with a brutal overhand knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson in the second round.

Nate Robinson looked out of sorts right from the start of the fight and Jake Paul, who already boasts of a pro boxing win, sent him to the mat on two occasions in the first round.

Jake Paul finished the job in the second round, knocking out the former Boston Celtics point guard out cold.

What was most impressive about Jake Paul’s performance, however, was his much-improved boxing skills compared to his first pro-outing against fellow influencer AnEsonGib.

After the fight Jake Paul was asked about his future plans and the YouTuber was clear about who he wants next.

After knocking out former NBA star Nate Robinson tonight, @jakepaul says he wants @TheNotoriousMMA and/or @dillondanis next and predicts he’d knock both out. (📽 @triller) pic.twitter.com/eubdl9j3kE — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 29, 2020

He stated, “There is a long list of opponents that I want, you know Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis I’m going to knock them both out.”

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson was the co-main event on the card which is headlined by a returning Mike Tyson taking on former 4 division boxing champion Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson last fought 15 years ago.

And while the fight is considered to be nothing more than a hard sparring session between the two greats, the anticipation for Tyson’s return had already ensured that the PPV broke all pre-booking records for any boxing event.

Jake Paul had shown interest in fighting Conor McGregor and his team in the past

The post match callout to former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor wasn’t the first time that Jake Paul had shown a desire to take on the Irishman and his teammates in the boxing ring.

Before his fight against Robinson, Paul had stated, “I’m going to beat up Dillon Danis who is from (Conor McGregor’s) camp. I want to KO everyone in Conor McGregor’s camp and then it’s time to fight McGregor. It’s going to happen.”

He had also stated that he had ‘fallen in love’ with boxing.

“I’m doing this because I love it. I don’t need to do it. I have my music, my YouTube stuff, my acting, my businesses, but I’m doing this because I love it. Everything about it. The show, the weigh-ins, the talking sh*t.”

Looks like the YouTuber is here to stay!