"Be careful before you come over here" - Jake Paul issues a warning to every MMA fighter trying to fight him

YouTube sensation Jake Paul took the fight world by storm after he called out former UFC fighter Ben Askren for a professional boxing bout. Jake Paul is scheduled to face the former ONE and Bellator champion on April 17, in an eight-round professional boxing match. Jake Paul has made several statements ahead of the fight and even claimed that he'd knock out Ben Askren in the very first round. In a recent interview, he issued a warning to the MMA community at large and named a few fighters. Jake Paul told MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn:

Obviously, eventually I wanna fight Conor McGregor. I wanted to show the MMA world..like..be careful before you come over here and try to box us. Cause you saw what Floyd (Mayweather) did to (Conor) McGregor, you’re gonna see what I do to (Ben) Askren. And then I want (Nate) Diaz, I want McGregor, I want these MMA guys and I wanna shut them up.

Why Jake Paul wants to fight Mixed Martial Artists

The YouTuber decided to turn into a boxer, following in his brother Logan Paul's footsteps. Jake Paul made his professional boxing debut against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, who had two million YouTube subscribers at the time. Jake Paul not only won the bout but went on to call out former NBA star Nate Robinson, who he also defeated later. When asked about his intentions behind calling out Ben Askren, Jake Paul said:

He sort of called me out before I fight Nate Robinson. So, I was like, that could be really interesting actually. Obviously I fight Nate Robinson and knock him out and everyone’s just like ‘Oh…He’s just a basketball player. He’s not a real fighter. Fight a real fighter.’ So I started talking to these real fighters, guys in the MMA community. And when it came down to them actually signing the contract, a lot of them didn’t actually want to smoke. And I was giving them the biggest deals that they had ever seen. So it tells you something if this is the most amount of money they have ever been paid and they are turning it down.