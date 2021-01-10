Has Jake Paul confirmed his fight with Ben Askren?

Jake Paul has failed to answer Ben Askren after the former UFC welterweight accepted his challenge. The YouTuber has made several call-outs to various MMA fighters since he started boxing, but only Askren has taken it seriously.

The former UFC welterweight posted a video on his Twitter where he says he would have no trouble fighting Jake Paul. Former UFC middleweight contender Chael Sonnen even released a poster with the bout's date, but apparently, the clash will not happen.

Askren, a former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion, has criticized Jake Paul for not answering him since the video. The fight that was supposed to happen on March 28 has since been put on ice.

In a follow-up video, Askren called Jake Paul a "coward" for not publicly accepting the bout. According to Askren, he got some texts and a call from Jake Paul before receiving an offer - which he promptly accepted, judging it to be "easy money."

"So, let me give you a little recap of this situation: I'm retired, coaching wrestling, doing some podcasts, buying some Bitcoin, enjoying life. But in November, this 'jabroni' Jake Paul calls me out, put through a post with my name, haha. It's kind of funny, whatever, right, no big deal. Well, then a couple of days later, [I] get a couple of texts, then a week after that, I get some calls, [and then] I get an offer," revealed Askren. "Okay, this guy really wants to fight. Am I opposed to making some easy money, beating up a YouTuber? Of course, I'm not, right? So, what do I do? Sure, 'Jacob,' I'll fight you. No problem. I accept [the call-out] publicly on Twitter. Nonetheless, since then, 'Jacob' went silent. 'Jacob's' kind of a coward. Sorry guys, [I] don't think [that] the fight is going to happen."

Hopefully Santa brings @jakepaul some courage for Christmas next year. pic.twitter.com/G7z7UTsfBd — Funky (@Benaskren) December 27, 2020

Askren accepted Jake Paul's call-out in the same week that the YouTuber shared private texts between him and Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis. In the messages, Jake Paul reveals an offer of half a million dollars made to Danis, which was apparently rejected.

Who else has Jake Paul challenged?

Jake Paul VS. Anesongib Press Conference

Advertisement

Jake Paul has issued call-outs to several MMA athletes. Ever since he defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson, adding a second victory to his record, Jake Paul has voiced his wish to face professional fighters in the ring.

Even though Jake Paul has dared the likes of Ben Askren, Jorge Masvidal, Michael Bisping, and Dillon Danis to meet him in the boxing ring; while a bout with former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is the YouTuber's ultimate goal.

"I want to take UFC fighters like Ben Askren, like (Jorge) Masvidal, whoever it is, and bring them over to boxing," Paul told The Mayweather Channel. "I want to fight Conor McGregor eventually. Whoever wants to get in the boxing ring with me, I want to be able to do it and beat them."

But besides Askren, none of the other fighters that Jake Paul challenged have accepted his challenge. However, other UFC stars that the social media influencer did not mention in his call-outs have come forward offering to fight him on behalf of the promotion.

Who would you like to see step into the ring to fight Jake Paul? Sound off in the comments.