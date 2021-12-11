Where is Peter Nygard today? NBC's Dateline reveals how fashion mogul's sons convinced Beverly Peele to go public with assault allegations

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s sons are reportedly helping their father’s victims to open up about their assault allegations in public. Trey Peele, a son he shares with supermodel Beverly Peele, recently appeared on NBC Dateline’s The Secrets of Nygard Cay special.

The 18-year-old shared that his mother made a shocking revelation about his father when he was 11 years old and told him that her non-consensual relationship with Peter Nygard led to Trey’s birth. The supermodel was one among the numerous victims who were abused at the hands of the fashion executive.

During the interview, Terry mentioned that he convinced his mother to tell her story:

“I was like, Mom, we need to speak up. You need to tell your story and make sure other people are not scared to come out. Because if you come out, many will follow — many, many, many will follow… I think I’m OK with it, as long as you’re okay with it — and we can just go through this together.'”

Over 50 women have filed lawsuits against Peter Nygard accusing him of assault and trafficking over several decades. Beverly Peele mentioned that most of the assault incidents happened during Nygard’s “pamper parties” at his Nygard Cay property.

Julie Cohen @FilmmakerJulie Just 15 minutes in and on the creep-o-meter scale of 1 to 10, Peter Nygard is already pushing an 11. #Dateline Just 15 minutes in and on the creep-o-meter scale of 1 to 10, Peter Nygard is already pushing an 11. #Dateline https://t.co/zEIekUHSOw

Peele reportedly became a victim of Nygard’s inappropriate actions during one such party, shortly after she signed her modeling contract with his company. Years later, the supermodel joined attorney Greg Gutzler’s action class lawsuit against the fashion guru in 2020.

The attorney has revealed that Peter Nygard’s son Kai Bickle helped him collect evidence against his father. Nygard shares Kai with former girlfriend Patricia Bickle. The fashion mogul is currently detained at the Headingley Correctional Center in Manitoba.

Peter Nygard's victims open up about their horrifying experiences

Peter Nygard's victims opened up about their traumatic past in 'The Secrets of Nygard Cay' Dateline special (Image via YouTube/The Secrets of Nygard Cay)

The Dateline TV special episode The Secrets of Nygard Cay saw several victims of Peter Nygard open up about their traumatic experiences from the past. In addition to Beverley Peele, Nygard’s former treasurer Maridel Carbuccia shared how the executive drugged and assaulted her a few months after she was hired:

“I started getting fuzzy vision and really, really dizzy. And I couldn’t feel my hands. I just hear him talking to me and talking to me and then, all of a sudden, I just wasn’t functional anymore. I was trying to get up … But, I couldn’t get up. He was just on top of me, and I kept trying to push away. I was like, ‘Peter, get off me. What are you doing?’ When I woke up in the morning, I was just there by myself. Nobody was there.”

Dateline NBC @DatelineNBC



The full story tonight on an all-new 2-hour Peter Nygard's world was an empire built on fashion…The full story tonight on an all-new 2-hour #Dateline at 9/8c. Peter Nygard's world was an empire built on fashion… The full story tonight on an all-new 2-hour #Dateline at 9/8c. https://t.co/pcxUL5vzTy

A similar experience was shared by another victim, Jenny Gilmer. She was reportedly a 19-year-old tourist when Peter Nygard invited her to play tennis on his property. She was also drugged during a party and later assaulted by the businessman:

“It altered my decision-making through life — relationships, depression.”

Gilmer also shared that Nygard’s son Kai came looking for his father during one of the assaults:

“For him to find out what kind of person his dad really is? I felt way worse for him than I did for me at that moment.”

Kai is actively involved in the investigation against his father and called him a “monster” during the interview:

“It’s quite a whirlwind from, in your mind, believing that Peter Nygard, my father, was this flamboyant entrepreneur, hardworking businessman and then to find out that behind the scenes, he’s actually a monster.”

In addition to his victims, two of Peter Nygard’s unnamed sons have also filed a lawsuit against their father for allegedly setting them up to be assaulted by one of his girlfriends.

What happened to Peter Nygard?

Peter Nygard is currently detained at the Headingley Correctional Center (Image via Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Peter Nygard was once considered to be one of the most influential names in the fashion industry. He founded Nygard International in 1967 and the company went on to become the largest women’s apparel producer in Canada.

However, the designer soon found himself in the middle of numerous controversies. He was first accused of assaulting a woman in 1968, but the case was later shut down as the victim refused to testify.

A similar allegation was made in 1980 after Nygard was accused of making improper advances towards an 18-year-old woman. The case was again dismissed after the victim backed away from testifying. By the 1990s, the fashion executive had already settled three assault allegations made against him.

Nearly two decades later, in the wake of the #MeToo movement, dozens of women including models and employees came forward with their assault allegations against the entrepreneur and filed a lawsuit against him backed by attorney Greg Gutzler.

👩🏻‍🦰 @RedHeadedScot I’ve never even heard of Peter Nygard but I’m 5 minutes in and already he’s making my skin crawl. #Dateline I’ve never even heard of Peter Nygard but I’m 5 minutes in and already he’s making my skin crawl. #Dateline https://t.co/AtHaRDM9VG

Last year, the 80-year-old was officially charged with drugging and assaulting several women between the 1980s and 2000s. Reports suggest some of his victims were as young as 14 years old. Peter Nygard was also convicted of trafficking and racketeering after the FBI raided his company’s office in New York City.

On 15 December 2020, Peter Nygard was arrested in Winnipeg under the Extradition Act. In October 2021, he reportedly signed an extradition agreement to face charges of trafficking in the U.S. Meanwhile, the Toronto Police also charged him with multiple counts of assault and three counts of forcible confinement.

Also Read Article Continues below

The fashion mogul is currently being held at the Headingley Correctional Center in Manitoba, Canada and awaiting extradition. The court has denied him bail twice since his arrest. The next hearing in relation to the case is reportedly scheduled to take place on 6 January 2022.

Edited by Siddharth Satish