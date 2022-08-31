Armie Hammer controversy: 5 chilling details to know

Call Me by Your Name star Armie Hammer has been making headlines worldwide for quite a while, which first surfaced when allegations of violence, mental abuse, and cannibalism were lodged against the high-profile Hollywood actor.

Discovery+'s upcoming docuseries, House of Hammer, set to arrive on September 2, 2022, will disclose information surrounding the Hollywood actor's ultimate downfall and the purported abuse charges from multiple women. The three-part series will also explore the Hammer family's alarming secrets and the dishonored actor's current life as an alcohol abuser and a fallen star.

Two of Hammer's alleged victims, ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich and artist Julia Morrison, will reportedly make appearances in the upcoming docuseries and publicly speak out about unsettling texts and DMs he supposedly sent. They will further describe his in-depth bizarre s*xual fetishes and cannibalistic fantasies.

Here are five chilling details to learn about the Armie Hammer controversy ahead of the docuseries premiere.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Five disturbing details about the Armie Hammer controversy

1) An Instagram account exposed Armie Hammer's bizarre festishes

According to sources, an Instagram account exposed multiple screenshots of DMs and messages sent by the actor to numerous women. The texts included talk of cannibalism, BDSM, and r*pe fantasies. The screenshots are reportedly extremely unsettling to go through. One of the texts read:

"You just live to obey and be my slave. If I wanted to cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession?"

The account's anonymous operator claims to have had a four-year long affair with Armie Hammer and has discovered five other women who all claim to have had relationships with the actor in the past. Additionally, she claims that the two had been communicating since October 2016, when he was still with his former wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

The actor allegedly told several women he spoke with that he wanted to "bite pieces off of" them. One victim even claimed that Hammer wished to consume her heart in some of the chats that were revealed. Subsequently, numerous additional women revealed their encounters with the actor.

2) Armie Hammer's ex-girlfriend claimed that he wished to "barbecue and eat" her

Courtney Vucekovich reportedly spoke at length about her short romance with Hammer in 2020, which lasted from June to October. According to her, he "likes the idea of skin in his teeth," so being with him was comparable to seeing Hannibal Lecter. He allegedly subjected her to emotional abuse as well. Vucekovich said,

"He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it. 'F**k, that was weird,' but you never think about it again. He says, 'I want to take a bite out of you.' If I had a little cut on my hand, he’d, like, suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got."

She added,

"He did some things with me that I wasn’t comfortable with. For God knows what reason, he convinced me that these things were OK and he put me in some dangerous situations where I was not OK, where he was heavily drinking, and I wasn’t drinking that way and it scared me. I didn’t feel comfortable."

She further added,

"You end up doing things that are very out of character for you, including s*x acts."

3) Model Paige Lorenze claims that he carved his initials into her skin

Paige Lorenze allegedly claimed that during her brief relationship with Armie Hammer, the Hollywood actor etched his initials into her flesh. She alleged that he used a knife to carve his initials, an "A," on the area over her pubic bone. She also stated that Hammer was "100% serious" about his desire to consume her lower ribs after having them removed.

Lorenze said:

"He was telling me you can remove the bottom ribs so he could smoke them, cook them and eat them. He kept saying, 'You don't need them.'" It was just icky and my stomach was constantly in a knot. I knew I had to get out."

4) Armie Hammer has also been accused of r*pe

In 2021, a woman named Effie accused Hammer of r*pe, which happened on April 24, 2017. The complainant stated that the incident in question occurred when she was 20 years old. Effie spoke openly to the media during a Zoom conference organized by her attorney, Gloria Allred, during which she detailed the alleged incident and other "violent acts" she had to endure.

Effie reportedly described the incident while also mentioning her suicidal thoughts:

"He became increasingly more violent. I thought he was going to kill me. I lost interest in living. I just wanted the pain to stop."

5) Armie Hammer's private account reportedly surfaced amidst scandal

The controversy revealed a private account that allegedly belonged to Armie Hammer. Several leaked videos and photographs from the actor's rumored "finsta" Instagram account has emerged. Sources state that he openly discusses his divorce, substance misuse, and the women he sleeps with and posts about them on this account.

Reports state that one of the videos on this account is of a woman lying on his bed in lingerie. The caption read:

"Well… my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to America with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman… which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like f**king Ms. Cayman again while I’m down there."

However, the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee clarified in an official statement, stating,

"The Committee is very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant."

The actor responded with a public apology that said,

"I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman. I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused."

Watch House of Hammer on Discovery+, which airs on Friday, September 2, 2022, to learn more about the Armie Hammer controversy that also surrounds his family.

Edited by Babylona Bora