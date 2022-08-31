Who is Courtney Vucekovich? Armie Hammer's ex reveals explosive details in House of Hammer documentary trailer

House of Hammer, the highly anticipated documentary series, is all set to chronicle the immensely spine-chilling accusations leveled against high-profile actor Armie Hammer and the alleged deep, dark, and crooked legacy of the Hammer family.

On August 10, 2022, Discovery Plus launched the official trailer for the docuseries. The trailer gave viewers a good idea of what they could expect from the documentary.

In the official trailer for House of Hammer, the audience can see Courtney Vucekovich, one of Armie Hammer's alleged former girlfriends, revealing some shocking secrets about Hammer that she discovered during their relationship.

Since Discovery Plus dropped the official trailer for House of Hammer, viewers have been curious to learn about Courtney Vucekovich and what happened to her. So, without further ado, let's dig deep and find out about Armie Hammer's ex ahead of the documentary series' premiere of Discovery +.

Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of sexual abuse.

Courtney Vucekovich from House of Hammer is a 32-year-old app developer

Reportedly, Courtney Vucekovich is the former girlfriend of Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer. Vucekovich is currently 32 years of age and resides in Dallas, Texas.

She is a well-known software engineer, entrepreneur, social media influencer, and a popular “on-demand glam” app developer. She is the founder and CEO of an app called Flashd, and reportedly has a net worth of approximately $1-2 million USD.

Vucekovich met Armie Hammer in June 2020, when the actor was 34. They were in a relationship until October 2020. According to Vucekovich, Hammer was initially quite charming and made her feel extremely special. However, all of that changed as the actor's dark side came out.

What did Vucekovich say about Armie Hammer?

While speaking to Page Six about her relationship with Armie Hammer, she said:

"He enters your life in such a big way. He’s such a captivating person. He has such a presence and he’s aware of that and he uses it in such a way that most women would think, ‘Oh my gosh, this is amazing,’ but especially young women, that’s kind of the scary part — how good he is at active manipulation and making you feel like he’s never felt this way about anybody,...He quickly grooms you in the relationship,"

She further said:

"He kind of captivates you and while being charming, he’s grooming you for these things that are darker and heavier and consuming. When I say consuming, I mean mentally, physically, emotionally, financially, just everything...He sucks out all the goodness you have left,...That’s what he did to me. I gave and gave and gave until it hurt."

Reportedly, she also claimed that during their relationship, the actor was immensely possessive and obsessive to the extent that she did not feel safe anymore. She said:

"I wasn’t safe,...He kind of makes it like, ‘I’m going to teach you things.’ I’m smarter than that, but where was I during that? I knew the whole time. I had this gut feeling the whole time that this was not right. He’s not well."

Vucekovich, who will soon be seen talking about her relationship with Armie Hammer in House of Hammer, reportedly claimed that Hammer made her feel extremely uncomfortable with his actions during their relationship. She exclaimed:

"He did some things with me that I wasn’t comfortable with,...For God knows what reason, he convinced me that these things were OK and he put me in some dangerous situations where I was not OK, where he was heavily drinking, and I wasn’t drinking that way and it scared me. I didn’t feel comfortable....You end up doing things that are very out-of-character for you, including se* acts."

She described Armie as one of the "most broken" human beings she has ever met.

House of Hammer will drop on September 2

House of Hammer aims to explore the dark secrets of not only Armie Hammer's life but his entire family's. The official synopsis released by Discovery Plus reads:

"Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption. Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain. Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg.

It continues:

"Through a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light. Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild."

Don't forget to watch House of Hammer, premiering exclusively on Discovery + on Friday, September 2, 2022.

