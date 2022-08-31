Where is Armie Hammer now? Whereabouts explored ahead of House of Hammer documentary

Armie Hammer, the American actor best known for his roles in Call Me By Your Name, Social Network, and Death in the Nile, has been in the spotlight for quite some time now and for all the wrong reasons. Reportedly, since early 2021, the actor has been accused of manipulation, s*xual violence and emotional abuse.

Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of sexual abuse.

Now, a highly absorbing three-part documentary series titled, House of Hammer, is all set to explore and depict the hair-raising accusations made against him and also dig deep into the highly wealthy Hammer dynasty. The docuseries will premiere on Discovery+ on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Take a closer look at the official trailer for House of Hammer here.

The official synopsis for House of Hammer reads:

"Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption. Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain. Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg. Through a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light. Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild."

Since the official trailer and synopsis for the docuseries were dropped by Discovery+, audiences have been quite eager to learn about the whereabouts of the reportedly disgraced actor Armie Hammer.

So, without further delay, let's dive in to find out all about the whereabouts of Armie Hammer, ahead of the Discovery+ documentary series' debut on Friday.

Armie Hammer was in a rehab facility in Florida

A still of Armie Hammer (Image Via Wikipedia/Google)

The actor has denied all the allegations against him. After the allegations became even louder, Hammer went on to spend approximately 6 - 9 months in the Guest House, a well-known rehab facility in Florida.

According to Variety, Armie Hammer then moved to the Caymans to be close to Elizabeth Chambers, his estranged wife, and his children, Ford Armand Douglas and Harper Grace. Variety also reported that the actor used to work as a personal concierge and timeshare salesman there.

However, according to Vanity Fair, he has returned to Los Angeles along with his family, and they are currently residing in a place owned by Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly. In August 2022, several images of Hammer spending time at the poolside of a Southern Californian hotel were captured by Page Six.

In terms of the actor's relationship with Elizabeth Chambers, according to Elle, in 2022, the couple are still separated, however, they are not necessarily on bad terms.

Reportedly, in March 2022, Chambers confirmed that the pair are still harmonious when it comes to raising their children, by sharing a picture of Armie Hammer playing a ball game with their children to her Instagram Story, as reported by Elle.

A still of Armie Hammer (Image Via IMDb/Google)

In 2021, after allegations of his abuse became public, the actor left and was removed from many notable projects, including Shotgun Wedding, Gaslit, The Offer, The Minutes (play), and Next Goal Wins.

Hammer, 36, was last seen in Kenneth Branagh's 2022 movie, Death on the Nile, in the significant role of Simon Doyle. Over the years, he has been a part of several noteworthy movies and TV series, entailing The Social Network, Call Me by Your Name, Rebecca, Gossip Girl, We Are Who We Are, among others.

However, since the astonishing allegations of emotional abuse, s*xual abuse, manipulation, cannibalistic fetishism and some others, the actor has reportedly been let go by his publicist and acting agency.

One of his former girlfriends, Courtney Vucekovich, came forward with some terrifying accusations against the actor. In an interview with Page Six, Vucekovich said, while talking about her relationship with Armie Hammer:

"He kind of captivates you and while being charming, he’s grooming you for these things that are darker and heavier and consuming. When I say consuming, I mean mentally, physically, emotionally, financially, just everything....He sucks out all the goodness you have left,...That’s what he did to me. I gave and gave and gave until it hurt....I wasn’t safe,...He did some things with me that I wasn’t comfortable with."

Discovery plus' upcoming documentary series, House of Hammer, will showcase Courtney Vucekovich talking about her trauma from the relationship with Hammer.

Don't forget to catch House of Hammer, arriving on Discovery + on Friday, September 2, 2022.

